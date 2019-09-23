OSU vs Tulsa (copy)

OSU coach Mike Gundy watches his team play at Tulsa on Sept. 14. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Staff

During Monday morning’s teleconference with Big 12 coaches, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was seemingly offended by an odd question.

Asked by an Austin reporter about a recent social-media joke about the late Boone Pickens leaving a gift card for Gundy to get his famous mullet cut, Gundy appeared to ignore the question the first time it was asked.

After an uncomfortable pause, Gundy said: “I would prefer to answer real journalism questions and not be disrespectful to Mr. Pickens at this time. Any jackass like you that would ask a stupid question like that is really hurting journalism and making real media people look bad.

“Don’t hurt the real journalism world. It’s jackasses like you that cause problems, OK? They shouldn’t even let you call in. If you want to talk football, we’ll talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media, then you need to go do something with a college kid.”

Gundy’s stance on social-media platforms is well-known. When asked about play-calling in Saturday’s 36-30 loss at Texas on Saturday night that resulted in criticism from fans on Twitter, he quipped: “Do you think I give a rat’s ass about social media?”

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452