During Monday morning’s teleconference with Big 12 coaches, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was seemingly offended by an odd question.
Asked by an Austin reporter about a recent social-media joke about the late Boone Pickens leaving a gift card for Gundy to get his famous mullet cut, Gundy appeared to ignore the question the first time it was asked.
After an uncomfortable pause, Gundy said: “I would prefer to answer real journalism questions and not be disrespectful to Mr. Pickens at this time. Any jackass like you that would ask a stupid question like that is really hurting journalism and making real media people look bad.
“Don’t hurt the real journalism world. It’s jackasses like you that cause problems, OK? They shouldn’t even let you call in. If you want to talk football, we’ll talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media, then you need to go do something with a college kid.”
Gundy’s stance on social-media platforms is well-known. When asked about play-calling in Saturday’s 36-30 loss at Texas on Saturday night that resulted in criticism from fans on Twitter, he quipped: “Do you think I give a rat’s ass about social media?”