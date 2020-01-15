On the same day Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard announced his intended return back to Stillwater, an Edmonton car dealership posted a photo of the Canadian running back standing in front of a car.
The comments to go with the picture said Hubbard “had the opportunity to drive the Genesis G90 executive sedan during his stay in Edmonton and he loved it.” Oklahoma State informed the Tulsa World the compliance team is aware of the social media post and is checking into the details.
Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 yards rushing this season.
It’s against NCAA rules for athletes to allow their name, picture or personal appearance to advertise the sale of any commercial products. But in October, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow athletes to be paid for their image and likeness. The association is hopeful those rules will be in place by 2021.