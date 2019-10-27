OSU 87, EMPORIA STATE 66
Emporia St. 10 10 27 19 — 66
OSU 18 24 30 15 — 87
Emporia State: Wayne 6-13 2-2 16, Jobe 5-19 0-0 13, Laudan 3-8 2-2 11, Handy 2-10 0-0 5, Mounsey 0-9 1-2 1, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Sheats 2-8 1-5 5, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Schultz 1-5 0-0 3, Gordon 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-83 7-8 66.
Oklahoma State: Gray 4-14 9-11 20, Mack 5-8 0-0 10, Rodrigues 3-7 4-8 10, Asberry 4-5 2-3 10, Gnanou 1-3 0-0 2, Fields 2-5 4-4 8, Dennis 2-5 0-0 6, De Lapp 3-5 0-0 6, Sarr 2-3 1-4 5, Gerlich 2-7 0-0 4, de Sousa 2-4 0-0 4, Winchester 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-2 0-2 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 20-32 87.
3-Point Goals: Emporia State 11-40 (Laudan 3-8, Jobe 3-7, Wayne 2-4, Sheats 1-5, Handy 1-4, Schultz 1-4, Mounsey 0-5, Martin 0-2, Gordon 0-1), OSU 5-12 (Gray 3-5, Dennis 2-3, Gerlich 0-3, Fields 0-1). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Emporia State 35 (Wayne 7), OSU 67 (Mack 12). Assists: Emporia State 9 (Jobe 3), OSU 15 (Gray 6). Total Fouls: Emporia State 21, OSU 13.