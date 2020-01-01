Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace started the new year by announcing on Twitter on Wednesday that he will be returning to the team for his senior year next season instead of entering the 2020 NFL draft.
Wallace was a finalist last year for the Biletnikoff Award given to the best receiver in college football. He was on his way to another Biletnikoff campaign this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice.
Wallace caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in the eight games he played. The Cowboys were 3-2 in five games without Wallace, including a 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. OSU was also without its starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders, in the last three games.
“We are building something special in Stillwater and I’m not ready to leave because this is where I belong,” Wallace said in his Twitter statement. “God has a plan for my life and I believe he places every roadblock for me to overcome.”
The Cowboys still are waiting for running back Chuba Hubbard to make his decision. Hubbard led the country in rushing with 2,094 yards and tied for third with 21 rushing touchdowns. He joined former OSU running back Barry Sanders as the only OSU players to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.