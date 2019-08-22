STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football players were available Thursday for the last time before the start of the season next Friday against Oregon State.
This is coach Mike Gundy’s first game against Oregon State, but defensive end Brock Martin isn’t expecting a dramatic difference in what the OSU defense is used to seeing.
“They run a lot of stuff that the Big 12 runs, so it’s not really anything new,” said Martin, a third-year sophomore from Oologah who saw significant playing time in all 13 games last season. “But it’s Week 1, (so) there is no telling what they’re going to come out with. We’ve just got to be ready for it.”
Martin is expecting to have a battle in the trenches. The Oregon State offensive line paved the way for running back Jermar Jefferson to rush for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
“They’ve got a really good running back,” Martin said. “He rushed for almost 1,400 yards as a true freshman, so I’m sure he’s going to try and tack on to that. The O-line is big. I think their right guard is almost 350 (pounds), so they’ve got some guys that can play on that side of the ball.”
Team chemistry
Fall camp is the perfect time to work out all the kinks on both sides of the ball and establish a cohesive team that can compete each week. Martin said the defensive line was not comfortable at all three weeks ago.
“A lot of guys that were new, freshmen were getting time,” Martin said. “It was kind of my first game speed reps I was getting.”
Things have changed over the past three weeks.
“We’ve definitely grown together as a unit,” he said. “Even our linebackers, we all kind of know where we’re supposed to be. If we’re not there we know where to cover.”
Receiver Tylan Wallace said the offense also has jelled.
“I think as an offense we’re kind of getting things together and pulling it together,” Wallace said. “We’re starting to look more together as an offense now.”
Cowboys play fast, and so does Brown
LD Brown is the second running back in the Oklahoma State system behind Chuba Hubbard. Brown said Thursday he is excited about the amount of touches he is expecting to get this year because of the pace the Cowboys play.
“At Oklahoma State, we play fast, so of course we’re going to tempo, and when you’re playing fast you also sub,” Brown said. “You can’t play fast with just one person, so we will touch the ball and we will spread the ball. It’s just something to look forward to.”
Brown is one of the fastest players on the OSU roster. He will be looking to use that to his advantage this season.
“That’s my bread and butter right there, man,” Brown said about his speed. “Coming from DeSoto (High School in Texas), that’s what they’re always talking about: DeSoto speed, DeSoto speed.
“We fast over there, so that’s just something I pride myself on, being that fast kid and being able to get the edge and outrun the defense. I love being that person.”
Wallace is more confident
Wallace was one of the best wide receivers in the country last year as a sophomore and being one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top wideout proved that. For those wondering if Wallace can duplicate last year’s performance, his confidence says he can.
“It’s kind of boosted up a little really just because of the experience,” Wallace said about his confidence. “Knowing that I’m kind of in the stage of being the older guy and kind of understanding everything and how everything works.”
With the numbers that Wallace put up — 86 receptions for 1,491 yards and 12 TDs — there were few questions about his readiness last year. He expects to be even more prepared for what’s coming this season.
“I am calm out there,” Wallace said. “I’m not as jumpy as I was last year. I’m kind of just settling in and understanding.”