Former Oklahoma State linebacker Philip Redwine-Bryant will represent the Big 12 Conference in the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum. Tulsa World file

Former Oklahoma State linebacker Philip Redwine-Bryant was selected by the Big 12 Conference to be one of two student-athletes to represent the conference at the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.

Texas volleyball player Logan Eggleston is the other Big 12 athlete who will represent the conference during the four-day event April 16-19 in Los Angeles.

Each conference selects two student-athletes to attend the forum, which was established in 1997. It was created to provide personal and professional development for student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

Redwine-Bryant appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys during the 2019 season. He tallied 17 tackles and an interception.

He was also the vice president for Oklahoma State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Redwine-Bryant was OSU’s Big 12 Champions for Life team representative and voted as a team captain for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He will also be on the OSU track and field team this spring.

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

