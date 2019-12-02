Oklahoma State freshman tight end Grayson Boomer has entered the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by 247Sports.com Monday and was confirmed by the Tulsa World through a phone conversation with Boomer. He entered the portal at the beginning of last week, but Boomer said the thoughts about transferring began around a month ago.
“Honestly, I just think there were multiple things that kind of went into this decision,” Boomer said. “I just think that it’s best that I get a fresh start somewhere else.”
Boomer was a four-star recruit out of Collinsville High School and was rated by ESPN as the No. 2-ranked high school football player in the state of Oklahoma. He was the first player in the 2019 recruiting class to verbally commit to Oklahoma State.
“Every visit I took here it felt like this is where I wanted to play ever since I grew up,” Boomer said.
Things have changed in his first year with the Cowboys.
“It just wasn’t the place for me. It just wasn’t a good fit. I never felt myself really enjoying the game of football anymore I would say.”
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete was redshirted this season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Redshirt Sophomore Jelani Woods has been the Cowboys leading tight end this year with 15 catches 108 yards and a touchdown.
Boomer said his knee injury is doing much better now.
“It’s feeling great,” he said. “Right when it happened, after the surgery it was miserable. I was not expecting that type of pain but now it’s doing great.”
Boomer’s brother Seth is the backup quarterback at the University of Tulsa and has thrown passes in two games this year. When asked if there was any chance of Seth entering the portal, Grayson replied “absolutely not.”