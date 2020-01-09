Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will be one of four coaches joining ESPNU’s “Coaches Film Room” broadcast of the College Football Playoff championship game.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Monday and will be aired on ESPNU. The three coaches joining Gundy in their analysis of No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson are TCU’s Gary Patterson, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason and Boston College’s Jeff Hafley.
The four coaches will provide real-time analysis during the game. It’s the second time in three years Gundy has been invited to the show. He also participated during the 2018 game between Alabama and Georgia.