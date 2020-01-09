2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy will join three other coaches in ESPN’s “Coaches Film Room” broadcast on ESPNU during the telecast of the national championship game Monday night. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World, file

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will be one of four coaches joining ESPNU’s “Coaches Film Room” broadcast of the College Football Playoff championship game.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Monday and will be aired on ESPNU. The three coaches joining Gundy in their analysis of No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson are TCU’s Gary Patterson, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason and Boston College’s Jeff Hafley.

The four coaches will provide real-time analysis during the game. It’s the second time in three years Gundy has been invited to the show. He also participated during the 2018 game between Alabama and Georgia.

