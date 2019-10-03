No. 21 OKLAHOMA ST. AT TEXAS TECH 11 a.m. Saturday, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

TV: FS1

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: OSU 4-1, 1-1 Big 12; Texas Tech 2-2, 0-1

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

All-time series: Texas Tech leads series 22-21-3.

Last meeting: Texas Tech defeated OSU 41-17 in Stillwater on Sept. 22, 2018.

James Aydelott forecast: Sunny. Kickoff: 72°.

Four Downs

First down | Top storyline

Texas Tech plays without starting quarterback Alan Bowman

Starting quarterback Alan Bowman will miss significant time for the Red Raiders after injuring his shoulder against Arizona. The Oklahoma State defense will be going against junior quarterback Jett Duffey, who saw significant action last season.

Second down | Key matchup

Texas Tech receiver T.J. Vasher vs. OSU secondary

Vasher has caught six passes in three of the Red Raiders’ first four games. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound receiver is going against an OSU secondary whose tallest starter is 6-2 safety Jarrick Bernard. Duffey may try to throw a few jump balls in Vasher’s direction.

Third down | Player to watch

Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga

Duffey is a dual-threat quarterback who can gain yards with his legs. The OSU linebackers are going to need to limit Duffey’s run opportunities by staying disciplined and poised when he breaks the pocket.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

Another Lubbock triumph for Oklahoma State

From Bill Haisten: The Cowboys haven’t lost in Lubbock since 2008, when Mike Leach, Graham Harrell and Michael Crabtree were Red Raiders. While Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace score the touchdowns necessary for a sixth consecutive win on Texas Tech’s home field, the OSU defense has an opportunity for another statement performance. Because Hubbard rushed for 296 yards last week, the excellence of the Cowboy defense was somewhat buried in the post-game conversation. K-State mustered only 244 total yards and one touchdown while finishing 1-of-13 on third down. OSU tackled beautifully and with a ferocity not consistently seen in Stillwater in several years. As highly skilled QB Alan Bowman is sidelined with a shoulder injury, Texas Tech’s offense managed only 14 points at Arizona and 16 at OU. With a decided edge in weapons, and as OSU’s defenders seem more comfortable in coordinator Jim Knowles’ system, the Cowboys leave Lubbock with a 44-28 victory.

