TCU AT OKLAHOMA STATE 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
TV: ESPN
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 5-3, 2-3; TCU 4-3, 2-2
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: TCU beat OSU 31-24 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 24, 2018.
All-time series: OSU leads series 15-12-2.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny. Kickoff, 53°.
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Are the Cowboys back on track?
The win at No. 23 Iowa State followed two weeks of subpar play by Oklahoma State. The Cowboys looked much better in Ames, especially on defense. The game Saturday against TCU will give OSU a chance to show it has returned to the team it was at the beginning of the season.
Second down | Key matchup
OSU run offense vs. TCU run defense
The OSU run offense is fifth in the country, averaging more than 263 yards per game, while the TCU run defense is ranked No. 15, allowing just 103.7. TCU is one of the toughest run defenses OSU has faced all year, and OSU’s Chuba Hubbard is one of the best running backs TCU has faced all year.
Third down | Player to watch
Chuba Hubbard
Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard leads all running backs with 1,381 rushing yards on the season. He has rushed for 100 yards in six consecutive games. It would be a big blow to the TCU defense if he can get off to a good start early.
Fourth down | Who wins and Why
Again, Patterson prevails over Oklahoma State
From Bill Haisten: During last week’s victory over Texas, the TCU defense pressured Sam Ehlinger into the worst stat line of his career. The Longhorns junior was 22-of-48 passing with four interceptions. TCU coach Gary Patterson brings that defense and a developing freshman quarterback — Max Duggan — who was a difference-maker against Texas and on Saturday makes his sixth start of his rookie season. In 2014 and 2015, when Patterson had the combination of strong defense and Trevone Boykin’s QB excellence, the Horned Frogs were 23-3. With Duggan (a former four-star recruit from Iowa) and a defense that ranks 15th nationally against the run, Patterson drives TCU to a 35-34 victory — his third consecutive win over OSU. While the Cowboys did prevail at Iowa State, it’s been exactly two years since they recorded consecutive Big 12 victories. OSU enters this one with uncertainty centering on the status of wide receiver Tylan Wallace.