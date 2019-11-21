No. 22 OKLA. ST. AT WEST VIRGINIA 11 a.m. Saturday, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 7-3, 4-3 Big 12; West Virginia 4-6, 2-5
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
All-time series: OSU leads series 6-4.
Last meeting: OSU beat West Virginia 45-41 in Stillwater in 2018.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Showers. Kickoff, 42°.
Sanders’ thumb injury
Reports of OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders being out for the rest of the regular season with a thumb injury put backup Dru Brown in the starting lineup. Brown is 13-of-18 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has thrown passes for the Cowboys in three games.
Hubbard and the Heisman race
Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard leads the country with 1,726 rushing yards and is ranked second with 20 rushing TDs. He is No. 4 on the ESPN Heisman list and a big game in Morgantown could help get him to New York as a finalist.
Third down | Player to watch
Dru Brown
OSU is losing a dual-threat quarterback in redshirt freshman Sanders, but Brown has two previous years of experience with Hawaii before coming to Stillwater. His experience and talent should be good enough to run the offense well against the Mountaineers.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Questions abound for Cowboys
From Guerin Emig: Reports of Spencer Sanders’ regular season-ending thumb surgery leave this game in question. Or questions. Can Dru Brown get the job done? If he can’t, can Chuba Hubbard shoulder the burden alone? if the offense takes a hit either way, can the defense play with enough fire to win a low-scoring game? Of the three possibilities, OSU’s defense rising up to keep the score down is most likely. Cowboys 23, Mountaineers 20