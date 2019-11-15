KANSAS AT OKLAHOMA STate 11 a.m. Saturday Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
TV: FS1
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 6-3, 3-3 Big 12; Kansas 3-6, 1-5
Last meeting: OSU defeated Kansas 48-28 on Sept. 28, 2018.
All-time series: OSU leads series 38-29-2.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny. Kickoff, 51°.
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Les Miles returns to Boone Pickens Stadium
Kansas coach Les Miles will coach a game in Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time since leaving the Cowboys for LSU following the 2004 season. Current OSU coach Mike Gundy was his assistant and this is the first time they’ve coached against each other since Miles’ departure.
Second down | Key matchup
Chuba Hubbard vs. Pooka Williams
Kansas running back Pooka Williams isn’t putting up numbers anywhere close to Chuba Hubbard’s, but he has played well for the Jayhawks this season. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and rushed for 190 yards at Texas last month. Hubbard has rushed for more than 200 yards four times this season, including 223 yards two weeks ago against TCU.
Third down | Player to watch
Dillon Stoner
Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner had three catches and two touchdowns in his first game on the outside after Tylan Wallace’s injury. The off week gave him more time to get comfortable, and he could have another solid game against the Jayhawks.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Hubbard should be star against Jayhawks
From Guerin Emig: The story going into this game centers on Les Miles and his return to Stillwater. The story coming out will be Chuba Hubbard’s ongoing Heisman Trophy push. The Cowboys’ thoroughbred should enjoy his day against a Kansas run defense that ranks No. 126 in FBS. Big 12 running backs Darius Anderson (TCU), Rhamondre Stevenson (Oklahoma) and Keaontay Ingram (Texas) all rushed for over 100 yards against the Jayhawks. Hubbard might get closer to 300. OSU 49, Kansas 27.