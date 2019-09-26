KansaS STATE AT OKLAHOMA STATE 6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 3-1, 0-1 Big 12; Kansas State 3-0, 0-0
All-time series: OSU leads series 39-26.
Last meeting: K-State defeated OSU 31-12 in Manhattan, Kan., on Oct. 13, 2018.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Afternoon tailgate showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Kickoff, 81°.
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
How will the Cowboys respond after their first defeat?
No. 11 Texas, ranked No. 12 at the time, handed Oklahoma State its first loss of the season, 36-30 in Austin. Now the Cowboys are hosting No. 24 Kansas State, a team on the rise. The Wildcats are led by new coach Chris Klieman, whose teams haven’t lost a football game in 24 games dating back to his last two years at North Dakota State.
Second down | Key matchup
The third-down battle
K-State is ranked fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and OSU is ranked sixth in third-down conversions. Neither team was at their best on third downs last week. This game could come down to who can move the chains best when it matters most.
Third down | Player to watch
Chuba Hubbard
OSU coach Mike Gundy said the ideal number of carries for running back Chuba Hubbard is around 25. However, Hubbard has carried the ball more than 30 times in the past two games, with a career-high 37 at Texas. Will Hubbard get 30-plus touches against the Wildcats or will the OSU coaching staff pump the brakes on him a little?
ourth down | Who wins and why
Lots of stress and a three-point win
From Bill Haisten: New Wildcats coach Chris Klieman brings a personal streak of 24 consecutive victories to Boone Pickens Stadium. At North Dakota State, he had a 69-6 record and won four FCS national titles. OSU’s Mike Gundy was criticized for conservative play-calling during last week’s 36-30 loss at Texas. To overcome an above-average Kansas State defense, Gundy has to give Spencer Sanders the freedom to improvise and make plays. There has to be an emphasis on using Sanders more in the run game — and using Chuba Hubbard a little less. Kansas State-OSU games typically are tight. The Cowboys’ skill-position advantages result in a 34-31 victory.