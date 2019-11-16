STILLWATER — Oklahoma State fans were advocating for safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on Twitter as a potential Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-America candidate after he had multiple takeaways for the second consecutive game Saturday.
Harvell-Peel had two interceptions to help the Cowboys beat Kansas 31-13 in Boone Pickens Stadium. The 6-foot, 210-pound sophomore has five takeaways in the past two games after grabbing two picks and a fumble recovery against TCU. He set a school record with six pass deflections against Iowa State two games ago.
“Just doing my job — you’re going to get chances to make plays,” Harvell-Peel said. “You’re going to get a couple chances a game where you’re going to make plays, and recently I’ve been able to do that. Everybody is going to get a chance. As you do your job throughout the day, the ball is going to come your way.”
The ball has come Harvell-Peel’s way often over the past few weeks. He entered the game leading the Big 12 Conference with 14 passes defended, having 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. His two interceptions have him at 16 passes defended with five interceptions on this season. He was also tied for the conference best with two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles heading into the game.
Texas Tech defensive back Douglass Coleman leads the conference with eight interceptions, and Trevon Moehrig from TCU was in second with four picks before Saturday. Neither player recorded an interception in the Texas Tech-TCU game, which puts Harvell-Peel one pick ahead of Moehrig and three interceptions short of Coleman.
“You know what people say about guys who are good players? They are usually at the right place at the right time,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “The second part of that is when he gets the chance, he catches it. He finishes and he catches it.”
The Cowboys have a 10-2 turnover margin in the past three games. Freshman defensive end Trace Ford recorded the first interception of his career and was plus-3 in turnovers against the Jayhawks. Ford and Harvell-Peel intercepted Kansas in the second quarter, and Harvell-Peel got his second pick late in the third period.
OSU was on the brink of notching its first shutout against a conference opponent at home since beating Kansas State 45-0 in 1961 until Kansas scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on 14-yard and 9-yard passes. The Cowboys held a 31-0 lead before those two scores.
“I thought we did great,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “I don’t like that we gave up the two scores at the end. You never like that when you are competing. We played a lot of guys and executed the game plan really well.”
Knowles is in his second year at OSU and has the Cowboys defense playing well at this point of the season after having a rough first year.
“I’ve been proud of Jim,” Gundy said of Knowles. “As everyone knows, it is hard to play defense in this league. …We still have a long way to go, but I think our schemes and the understanding of the players is getting better each week.”
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard had more yards and points than the entire Kansas offense after the first two quarters. The Cowboys held Kansas to 96 total yards and zero first-half points while Hubbard had 100 rushing yards and two scores to help give OSU a 24-0 halftime lead. He finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. LD Brown rushed for a season-high 89 yards on nine carries.
“We just try to come out fast every single game,” Hubbard said. “We try to put points up on the board, and our defense tries to stop them fast so we can get back out on the field. We did a great job of having guys flying around the field. It was an early game, so we knew one of the teams was going to be sleeping and it wasn’t us.”
Both teams ran 70 plays, but OSU finished with 481 total yards and Kansas had 290 yards. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 168 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-18 passing. Dillon Stoner, who finished with a career-high 150 receiving yards on five catches, caught a TD pass from both Sanders and backup quarterback Dru Brown.
Brown completed three of his five passes for 70 yards and connected with Stoner for a 43-yard TD pass. Stoner’s first touchdown reception from Sanders went for 51 yards.
Sanders left the game midway through the third quarter with what looked like a potential hand injury, but Gundy said it was just a precaution.
“Plus, we needed to play Dru,” Gundy said. “We just didn’t have an opportunity so it worked out well for us to get him in the game. Because of the situation, it was just precautionary to take (Sanders) out.”