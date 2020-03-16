Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbemiga and Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore are among the five finalists for the Cornish Trophy, given to the best Canadian athlete in NCAA football.
Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga are both from Alberta, Canada. Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards. He scored 21 touchdowns on his way to earning the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year award and was a unanimous All-American.
Ogbongbemiga, a linebacker, was named second-team All-Big 12. He tallied 100 tackles and five sacks last season. The two Cowboys helped OSU to an 8-5 record and its 14th consecutive bowl game appearance.
Gallimore, a defensive lineman, is from Ontario, Canada. He helped the Sooners reach their third straight College Football Playoff, and finished the season with 30 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to being named first-team All-Big 12.
The other finalists are wide receiver Chase Claypool from Notre Dame and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke. The winner was supposed to be announced on April 18, but the official Twitter page said that the date will most likely be rescheduled because of the issues concerning COVID-19.
Jarwin giving back to OSU
Former walk-on Blake Jarwin plans on donating part of the signing bonus from his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys as a way to help OSU workers who were affected by the canceling of spring sports due to the COVID-19 virus, according to reports.
It was reported on Monday that Jarwin signed a three-year extension worth $24.25 million, $9.25 million guaranteed. Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Dallas last season. He caught 27 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.