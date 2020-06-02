These are the names of Oklahoma State athletic task force members released by the school. The school indicated people are involved in the task force who are not named on this list.

Dr. Kayse Shrum: OSU Center for Health Sciences president (leader of the task force)

Dr. Johnny Stephens: OSU Center for Health Sciences

Dr. Dennis Blankenship: SU Center for Health Sciences

Dr. Val Gene Iven: OSU athletic department’s head team physician and director of sports medicine

John Stemm: OSU sports medicine professional

Scott Parker: OSU sports medicine professional

Dr. Leon McClinton: OSU Director of University Housing

Chad Weiberg: Deputy Athletic Director

Rob Glass: Director of Human Performance

