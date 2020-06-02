These are the names of Oklahoma State athletic task force members released by the school. The school indicated people are involved in the task force who are not named on this list.
Dr. Kayse Shrum: OSU Center for Health Sciences president (leader of the task force)
Dr. Johnny Stephens: OSU Center for Health Sciences
Dr. Dennis Blankenship: SU Center for Health Sciences
Dr. Val Gene Iven: OSU athletic department’s head team physician and director of sports medicine
John Stemm: OSU sports medicine professional
Scott Parker: OSU sports medicine professional
Dr. Leon McClinton: OSU Director of University Housing
Chad Weiberg: Deputy Athletic Director
Rob Glass: Director of Human Performance