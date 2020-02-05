Lamont Bishop
Country Club Hills, Ill. (Iowa Central C.C.) • LB • 6-3, 225
247Sports: HHH
Rivals: HH
He played only five games this season because of injury but totaled 39 tackles.
Ethan Bullock
Maitland, Fla. (City College of San Francisco) • QB • 6-4, 200
247Sports: HHH
Rivals: HHH
Bullock, one of two quarterbacks in the OSU recruiting class, was 113-for-192 passing for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
Jabbar Muhammad
DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto) • CB • 5-9, 163
247Sports: HHH
Rivals: HHH
Muhammad is the cousin of former OSU cornerback A.J. Green. He had 34 tackles and one interception his senior year at DeSota High School.