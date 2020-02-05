Lamont Bishop

Country Club Hills, Ill. (Iowa Central C.C.) • LB • 6-3, 225

247Sports: HHH

Rivals: HH

He played only five games this season because of injury but totaled 39 tackles.

Ethan Bullock

Maitland, Fla. (City College of San Francisco) • QB • 6-4, 200

247Sports: HHH

Rivals: HHH

Bullock, one of two quarterbacks in the OSU recruiting class, was 113-for-192 passing for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Jabbar Muhammad

DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto) • CB • 5-9, 163

247Sports: HHH

Rivals: HHH

Muhammad is the cousin of former OSU cornerback A.J. Green. He had 34 tackles and one interception his senior year at DeSota High School.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387