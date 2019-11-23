STATISTICS

How they scored

Oklahoma St. 7 0 3 10 — 20 West Virginia 0 10 3 0 — 13

A: 46,022

First quarter

OSU: Jelani Wood 1 pass from Dru Brown (Matt Ammendola kick), 7:41

Second quarter

WVU: FG, Evan Staley 22, 10:33

WVU: George Campbell 34 pass from Jarret Doege (Staley kick), 5:23

Third quarter

OSU: FG, Ammendola 44, 10:52

WVU: FG, Staley 29, 0:54

Fourth quarter

OSU: Dillon Stoner 2 pass from Brown (Ammendola kick), 11:23

OSU: FG Ammendola 22, 6:18

team statistics

OSU WVU

First downs 18 18

by rushing 7 6

by passing 10 11

by penalty 1 1

Rushing yards 89 26

Passing yards 196 307

Passing 22-29-0 28-38-0

Offensive plays 66 60

Total yards 285 333

Avg. per play 4.3 5.5

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yds 2-25 5-40

Punts-Avg. 4-34 4-44.5

Punt returns-Yds 2-11 0-0

Kickoff returns-Yds 3-57 3-46

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 30:48 29:12

3rd downs 5-14 5-14

4th downs 2-2 1-2

Sacks by-Yds 3-20 3-24

OKlahoma State

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Hubbard 26 106 0 13

L. Brown 1 4 0 4

Team 3 -6 0 0

D. Brown 7 -15 0 6

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

D. Brown 22-29 196 0 2

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Hubbard 7 88 0 46

D. Stoner 8 62 1 15

B. Johnson 3 22 0 9

L. Wolf 2 20 0 16

J. Woods 2 4 1 3

Kicking Conv FG Punts

M. Ammendl 2-2 2-2

T. Hutton 4-34

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

D. Stoner 2-11

B. Johnsoon 2-35

T. Harper 1-22

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack

A. Ogbngbmg 6 5 11 3.5

T. Sterling 5 3 8 1.5

R. WIlliams 3 3 6

A. Green 3 2 5

C. Murray 3 2 5 2 1

K. Peel 2 2 4

D. Harper 3 0 3 1 1

M. Rodriguez 1 2 3 .5

T. Ford 3 0 3

T. Lacy 1 1 2 .5

J. Bernard 1 1 2

K. Henry 2 0 2

S. Tuihalmk 1 1 2 1 1

B. Martin 0 2 2

K. Williams 1 0 1

T. McCalistr 1 0 1

J. Jernigan 1 0 1

I. Antwine 1 0 1

West Virginia

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

L. Brown 13 31 0 14

K. McKoy 3 11 0 7

J. Doege 6 -16 0 4

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Doege 28-38 307 0 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

G. Campbell 5 92 1 39 A. Jemmings 2 50 0 30

T. Simmons 3 37 0 18

S. James 7 36 0 13

L. Brown 2 30 0 21

B. Wheaton 1 20 0 20

S. Ryan 1 17 0 17

K. McKoy 6 16 0 9

I. Esdale 1 9 0 9

Kicking Conv FG Punts

E. Staley 1-1 2-3

J. Growden 4-44.5

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

W. Wright 3-46

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack

K. Martin 5 4 9

J. Chandler 7 2 9

S. Mahone 5 3 8 1

J. Pooler 2 4 6 1 1

T. Smith 4 2 6

H. Bailey 4 1 5

K. Washngtn 3 1 4

S. Campbell 2 1 3 1 1

J. Bartlett 3 0 3

N. Muhmmd 2 0 2

R. Donahue 2 0 2

R. Jones 1 1 2

D. Bonamico 1 0 1

Dan. Stills 1 0 1 1 1

Dar. Stills 1 0 1 1

Wheaton 1 0 1

B. Thrift 0 1 1

