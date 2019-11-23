STATISTICS
How they scored
Oklahoma St. 7 0 3 10 — 20 West Virginia 0 10 3 0 — 13
A: 46,022
First quarter
OSU: Jelani Wood 1 pass from Dru Brown (Matt Ammendola kick), 7:41
Second quarter
WVU: FG, Evan Staley 22, 10:33
WVU: George Campbell 34 pass from Jarret Doege (Staley kick), 5:23
Third quarter
OSU: FG, Ammendola 44, 10:52
WVU: FG, Staley 29, 0:54
Fourth quarter
OSU: Dillon Stoner 2 pass from Brown (Ammendola kick), 11:23
OSU: FG Ammendola 22, 6:18
team statistics
OSU WVU
First downs 18 18
by rushing 7 6
by passing 10 11
by penalty 1 1
Rushing yards 89 26
Passing yards 196 307
Passing 22-29-0 28-38-0
Offensive plays 66 60
Total yards 285 333
Avg. per play 4.3 5.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yds 2-25 5-40
Punts-Avg. 4-34 4-44.5
Punt returns-Yds 2-11 0-0
Kickoff returns-Yds 3-57 3-46
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 30:48 29:12
3rd downs 5-14 5-14
4th downs 2-2 1-2
Sacks by-Yds 3-20 3-24
OKlahoma State
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Hubbard 26 106 0 13
L. Brown 1 4 0 4
Team 3 -6 0 0
D. Brown 7 -15 0 6
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
D. Brown 22-29 196 0 2
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Hubbard 7 88 0 46
D. Stoner 8 62 1 15
B. Johnson 3 22 0 9
L. Wolf 2 20 0 16
J. Woods 2 4 1 3
Kicking Conv FG Punts
M. Ammendl 2-2 2-2
T. Hutton 4-34
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
D. Stoner 2-11
B. Johnsoon 2-35
T. Harper 1-22
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack
A. Ogbngbmg 6 5 11 3.5
T. Sterling 5 3 8 1.5
R. WIlliams 3 3 6
A. Green 3 2 5
C. Murray 3 2 5 2 1
K. Peel 2 2 4
D. Harper 3 0 3 1 1
M. Rodriguez 1 2 3 .5
T. Ford 3 0 3
T. Lacy 1 1 2 .5
J. Bernard 1 1 2
K. Henry 2 0 2
S. Tuihalmk 1 1 2 1 1
B. Martin 0 2 2
K. Williams 1 0 1
T. McCalistr 1 0 1
J. Jernigan 1 0 1
I. Antwine 1 0 1
West Virginia
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
L. Brown 13 31 0 14
K. McKoy 3 11 0 7
J. Doege 6 -16 0 4
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Doege 28-38 307 0 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
G. Campbell 5 92 1 39 A. Jemmings 2 50 0 30
T. Simmons 3 37 0 18
S. James 7 36 0 13
L. Brown 2 30 0 21
B. Wheaton 1 20 0 20
S. Ryan 1 17 0 17
K. McKoy 6 16 0 9
I. Esdale 1 9 0 9
Kicking Conv FG Punts
E. Staley 1-1 2-3
J. Growden 4-44.5
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
W. Wright 3-46
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack
K. Martin 5 4 9
J. Chandler 7 2 9
S. Mahone 5 3 8 1
J. Pooler 2 4 6 1 1
T. Smith 4 2 6
H. Bailey 4 1 5
K. Washngtn 3 1 4
S. Campbell 2 1 3 1 1
J. Bartlett 3 0 3
N. Muhmmd 2 0 2
R. Donahue 2 0 2
R. Jones 1 1 2
D. Bonamico 1 0 1
Dan. Stills 1 0 1 1 1
Dar. Stills 1 0 1 1
Wheaton 1 0 1
B. Thrift 0 1 1