STATISTICS

How they scored

TCU 3 14 0 10 — 27 Oklahoma St. 10 7 7 10 — 34

A: 52,861

First quarter

OSU: FG, Matt Ammendola 26, 11:00

OSU: Dillon Stoner 57 pass from Spencer Sanders (Ammendola kick), 9:01

TCU: FG, Jonathan Song 40, 1:01

Second quarter

OSU: Stoner 22 pass from Sanders (Ammendola kick), 13:10

TCU: Max Duggan 6 run (Song kick), 7:24

TCU: Pro Wells 24 pass from Duggan (Song kick), 0:39

Third quarter

OSU: Chuba Hubbard 92 run (Ammendola kick), 7:42

Fourth quarter

OSU: Hubbard 62 run (Ammendola kick), 9:48

TCU: Sewo Olonilua 1 run (Song kick), 7:11

OSU: FG, Ammendola 43, 2:04

TCU: FG, Song 40, 0:22

team statistics

TCU OSU

First downs 22 17

by rushing 10 10

by passing 10 4

by penalty 2 3

Rushing yards 163 301

Passing yards 287 158

Passing 23-43-3 9-15-1

Offensive plays 82 56

Total yards 450 459

Avg. per play 5.5 8.2

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-Yds 5-65 5-37

Punts-Avg. 6-42.0 6-39.7

Punt returns-Yds 1-7 2-17

Kickoff returns-Yds 3-41 3-57

Interceptions-Yds 1-12 3-1

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 32:58 27:02

3rd downs 7-17 3-12

4th downs 3-12 0-0

Sacks by-Yds 3-13 5-24

TCU

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

M. Duggan 16 86 1 42

D. Anderson 13 52 0 15

S. Olonilua 9 27 1 7

M. Collins 1 -2 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

M. Duggan 21-39 258 3 1

Collins 2-4 29 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Reagor 7 128 0 37

T. Barber 7 60 0 16

P. Wells 4 52 1 24

A. Lynn 2 30 0 25

J. Stephens 1 13 0 6

Anderson 1 2 0 2

T. Hunt 1 2 0 2

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Sandy 5-41.4

D. Jones 1-45

J. Song 3-3 2-2

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

J. Reagor 1-7

Anderson 2-35

Olonilua 1-6

T. Moehrig 1-12

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

G. Wallow 10 1 11 1

R. Blacklock 4 3 7 .5

Moehrig 6 0 6

A. Wshngtn 6 0 6

I. Gaines 4 1 5 1.5 1

B. Wilson 2 2 4

V. Scott 2 1 3

O. Mathis 1 1 2 .5

T. Cooper 1 1 2 .5

Reagor 1 0 1

Barber 1 0 1

A. Vongor 1 0 1

D. Winters 1 0 1

Duggan 1 0 1

J. Lewis 1 0 1

T. Hights 1 0 1

S. Blackshear 1 0 1 1 1

C. Beathley 1 0 1 1 1

OSU

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Hubbard 20 223 2 92

S. Sanders 19 88 0 23

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Sanders 9-15 158 1 2

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

D. Stoner 3 93 2 57

B. Johnson 1 47 0 47

L. Wolf 2 10 0 5

C. Hubbard 1 5 0 5

J. McCray 2 3 0 3

Kicking Conv FG Punts

T. Hutton 6-39.7

M. Ammendla 4-4 2-3

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Stoner 2-17

Johnson 3-57

J. Bernard 1-0

K. Peel 2-1

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

M. Rodrgez 8 0 8 1 1

T. McCalistr 3 3 6 1

R. Williams 6 0 6

Peel 5 1 6

A. Ogbngbmg 3 2 5

Bernard 4 1 5

I. Antwine 2 3 5 1 1

D. Harper 3 1 4 1 1

C. Murray 2 1 3 1

T. Ford 2 1 3

K. Williams 2 0 2

K. Henry 2 0 2

T. Alexander 1 0 1

A. Green 1 0 1

T. Lacy 1 0 1 1 1

B. Balous 1 0 1

G. Lemons 1 0 1

S. Tuihlmka 0 1 1

J. Jernigan 1 0 1 1 1

Tags