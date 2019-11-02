STATISTICS
How they scored
TCU 3 14 0 10 — 27 Oklahoma St. 10 7 7 10 — 34
A: 52,861
First quarter
OSU: FG, Matt Ammendola 26, 11:00
OSU: Dillon Stoner 57 pass from Spencer Sanders (Ammendola kick), 9:01
TCU: FG, Jonathan Song 40, 1:01
Second quarter
OSU: Stoner 22 pass from Sanders (Ammendola kick), 13:10
TCU: Max Duggan 6 run (Song kick), 7:24
TCU: Pro Wells 24 pass from Duggan (Song kick), 0:39
Third quarter
OSU: Chuba Hubbard 92 run (Ammendola kick), 7:42
Fourth quarter
OSU: Hubbard 62 run (Ammendola kick), 9:48
TCU: Sewo Olonilua 1 run (Song kick), 7:11
OSU: FG, Ammendola 43, 2:04
TCU: FG, Song 40, 0:22
team statistics
TCU OSU
First downs 22 17
by rushing 10 10
by passing 10 4
by penalty 2 3
Rushing yards 163 301
Passing yards 287 158
Passing 23-43-3 9-15-1
Offensive plays 82 56
Total yards 450 459
Avg. per play 5.5 8.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yds 5-65 5-37
Punts-Avg. 6-42.0 6-39.7
Punt returns-Yds 1-7 2-17
Kickoff returns-Yds 3-41 3-57
Interceptions-Yds 1-12 3-1
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 32:58 27:02
3rd downs 7-17 3-12
4th downs 3-12 0-0
Sacks by-Yds 3-13 5-24
TCU
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
M. Duggan 16 86 1 42
D. Anderson 13 52 0 15
S. Olonilua 9 27 1 7
M. Collins 1 -2 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
M. Duggan 21-39 258 3 1
Collins 2-4 29 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Reagor 7 128 0 37
T. Barber 7 60 0 16
P. Wells 4 52 1 24
A. Lynn 2 30 0 25
J. Stephens 1 13 0 6
Anderson 1 2 0 2
T. Hunt 1 2 0 2
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Sandy 5-41.4
D. Jones 1-45
J. Song 3-3 2-2
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
J. Reagor 1-7
Anderson 2-35
Olonilua 1-6
T. Moehrig 1-12
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
G. Wallow 10 1 11 1
R. Blacklock 4 3 7 .5
Moehrig 6 0 6
A. Wshngtn 6 0 6
I. Gaines 4 1 5 1.5 1
B. Wilson 2 2 4
V. Scott 2 1 3
O. Mathis 1 1 2 .5
T. Cooper 1 1 2 .5
Reagor 1 0 1
Barber 1 0 1
A. Vongor 1 0 1
D. Winters 1 0 1
Duggan 1 0 1
J. Lewis 1 0 1
T. Hights 1 0 1
S. Blackshear 1 0 1 1 1
C. Beathley 1 0 1 1 1
OSU
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Hubbard 20 223 2 92
S. Sanders 19 88 0 23
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Sanders 9-15 158 1 2
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
D. Stoner 3 93 2 57
B. Johnson 1 47 0 47
L. Wolf 2 10 0 5
C. Hubbard 1 5 0 5
J. McCray 2 3 0 3
Kicking Conv FG Punts
T. Hutton 6-39.7
M. Ammendla 4-4 2-3
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Stoner 2-17
Johnson 3-57
J. Bernard 1-0
K. Peel 2-1
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
M. Rodrgez 8 0 8 1 1
T. McCalistr 3 3 6 1
R. Williams 6 0 6
Peel 5 1 6
A. Ogbngbmg 3 2 5
Bernard 4 1 5
I. Antwine 2 3 5 1 1
D. Harper 3 1 4 1 1
C. Murray 2 1 3 1
T. Ford 2 1 3
K. Williams 2 0 2
K. Henry 2 0 2
T. Alexander 1 0 1
A. Green 1 0 1
T. Lacy 1 0 1 1 1
B. Balous 1 0 1
G. Lemons 1 0 1
S. Tuihlmka 0 1 1
J. Jernigan 1 0 1 1 1