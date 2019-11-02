First down | Story of the game
OSU defense forces four turnovers
Oklahoma State’s defense continued where it left off last week against Iowa State. Its big plays were the difference in the Cowboys’ 34-27 win against TCU on Saturday, as OSU forced four turnovers. Although the Cowboys converted them into only seven points, they were enough to keep TCU from gaining momentum and getting a lead.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
OSU secondary vs. TCU QB Max Duggan
Duggan never could find a rhythm because every time he seemed to be getting comfortable, the Cowboys would disrupt his complacency. Since its quarterback could never find consistency, neither could the TCU offense.
OSU intercepted Duggan three times, including two by safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. Duggan threw one touchdown.
Third down | Game MVP
S Kolby Harvell-Peel
Harvell-Peel played a role in three of OSU’s four turnovers. He made two interceptions and jumped on a fumble. Harvell-Peel also tied for the second-most tackles on the team with six total, as well as one pass breakup. Last week against Iowa State, Harvell-Peel broke the OSU record for most pass breakups in a game with six.
Fourth down | What’s next
A week off, then Kansas
After a week off, OSU will stay put in Stillwater to host Kansas and former Cowboys coach Les Miles on Nov. 16. KU lost to Kansas State on Saturday after defeating Texas Tech the week before.