OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma released a statement Monday after a history teacher read during class from a historical document that used a racial slur.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz said the faculty member read from a historical document that "repeatedly" used the N-word. He said the professor issued a "trigger warning" before reading but agreed that the word never should have been used.
The incident comes days after journalism professor Peter Gade used the same slur in class, comparing it to the phrase "OK, boomer." Gade apologized and agreed to stop teaching the course for the rest of the semester, though some students said the punishment was not enough.
Harroz said the university is working to implement new diversity and inclusion training for its faculty and staff.
"It is our responsibility to ensure that OU fulfills its promise to lead in bringing society closer together," he said.