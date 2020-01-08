Oklahoma 72, Texas 62
Oklahoma (11-3, 2-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Reaves 35 5-11 0-5 0-0 0-4 1 10
Williams 18 2-5 2-3 0-1 0-2 1 6
Doolittle 36 8-16 2-2 4-6 0-8 0 22
Bieniemy 38 4-6 1-1 2-2 0-3 0 11
Manek 24 2-8 1-3 3-4 1-2 2 8
Iwuakor 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0
Hill 8 1-2 0-0 0-3 1-3 0 2
Harmon 20 4-6 0-1 1-2 0-3 2 9
Kuath 17 2-2 0-0 0-0 1-4 2 4
team 3-6
TOTALS 200 28-56 6-15 10-18 6-36 8 72
Assists: Bieniemy 4, Manek 2, Reaves, Harmon. Blocks: Iwuakor, Kuath. Turnovers: Williams 3, Iwuakor 3, Kuath 2, Reaves, Doolittle. Steals: Harmon 3, Williams 2, Doolittle, Iwuakor.
Texas (10-4, 0-2) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Jones 24 2-9 1-4 0-0 0-6 1 5
Coleman 35 4-13 0-5 2-2 1-2 2 10
Febres 28 3-10 2-9 2-3 0-1 4 10
Sims 31 6-9 0-0 0-0 5-15 3 12
Hepa 19 3-5 3-5 0-0 1-4 1 9
Liddell 18 0-3 0-0 0-0 1-3 4 0
Ramey 25 5-12 2-6 2-2 0-4 0 14
Hamm 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0
Jones 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 3 2
team x-x
TOTALS 200 24-64 8-29 6-7 9-37 19 62
Assists: Coleman 3, Febres 2, Hepa 2, Sims, Liddell, Ramey. Blocks: Jones, Febres. Turnovers: Ramey 3, Jones 2, Coleman 2, Febres 2, Sims 2, Liddell. Steals: Coleman 4, Liddell.
Oklahoma 34 38 — 72 Texas 33 29 — 62
Att.: 8,805. Technicals: None.