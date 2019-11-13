OU 77, Oregon State 69
OKLAHOMA (3-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 32 6-14 2-2 5-5 4-16 3 19
Manek 31 3-9 2-6 2-2 2-7 2 10
Harmon 26 0-5 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 0
Reaves 35 6-13 5-9 0-0 0-1 2 17
Bieniemy 33 5-9 1-2 2-2 1-5 3 13
Williams 23 4-7 1-2 0-2 1-3 1 9
Iwuakor 5 0-1 0-0 2-2 0-1 1 2
Hill 10 1-2 0-0 1-1 1-1 1 3
Kuath 5 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 4
team 2-4
TOTALS 27-63 11-22 12-14 11-42 14 77
Assists: Doolittle 4, Bieniemy 3, Williams 3, Manek 2, Hill. Blocks: Manek, Williams, Hill, Kuath. Turnovers: Reaves 3, Bieniemy 2, Doolittle, Manek, Hill. Steals: Bieniemy 2, Doolittle, Kuath.
OREGON ST. (2-1) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Tinkle 37 7-17 0-4 4-5 1-10 3 18
Hollins 27 5-6 2-2 0-0 1-1 1 12
Kelley 29 2-6 0-0 1-2 1-1 2 5
Thompsn 34 6-17 3-5 2-3 2-7 1 17
Reichle 30 4-9 2-5 0-0 1-4 2 10
Lucas 16 1-4 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 2
Dastrup 10 2-4 1-1 0-0 1-5 2 5
Millr-More 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0
Hunt 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Silva 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0
Vernon 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0
team 3-6
TOTALS 27-66 8-20 7-10 11-37 15 69
Assists: Tinkle 5, Thompson 5, Hollins 4, Reichle, Lucas. Blocks: Kelley 4, Tinkle, Reichle. Turnovers: Tinkle 2, Kelley 2, Thompson, Reichle, Hunt, Silva. Steals: Tinkle 3, Reichle.
Oklahoma 33 44 — 77 Oregon State 32 37 — 69
Att.: 7,246.