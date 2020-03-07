Oklahoma 78, TCU 76
Oklahoma 26 52 — 78 TCU 44 32 — 76
Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 30 5-12 3-5 2-2 4-11 2 15
Manek 25 2-7 2-5 0-0 1-1 1 6
Harmon 35 1-6 1-3 0-0 1-5 2 3
Reaves 38 12-23 2-7 15-16 1-5 2 41
Bieniemy 20 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 0
Iwuakor 8 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-3 3 1
Williams 24 3-6 1-2 0-2 1-3 5 7
Kuath 16 2-3 0-0 1-2 1-4 1 5
Hill 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0
Streller 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 4-5
TOTALS 25-60 9-23 19-24 14-40 17 78
Assists: Reaves 6, Bieniemy 3, Doolittle 2, Harmon 2, Manek. Blocks: Kuath 5, Reaves 3, Doolittle, Iwuakor. Turnovers: Reaves 5, Doolittle 3, Harmon 2, Manek, Bieniemy, Iwuakor. Steals: Doolittle 3, Williams 2, Harmon, Bieniemy.
TCU (16-15, 7-11) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Samuel 26 5-9 0-0 2-34 4-7 3 12
Bane 39 10-18 4-6 0-0 0-5 2 24
Dennis 16 0-2 0-1 2-2 0-3 0 2
Grayer 33 6-10 4-6 2-2 3-7 4 18
Nembhard 35 4-11 3-5 1-3 0-0 4 12
LeDee 14 1-2 0-0 0-2 2-4 3 2
Farabello 19 0-2 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 1
Fuller 13 2-5 1-1 0-0 0-4 1 5
Smith 6 0-3 0-1 0-0 2-3 4 0
team 2-3
TOTALS 28-62 12-21 8-15 13-37 21 76
Assists: Nembhard 7, Bane 6, Dennis 3, Grayer 2, Samuel, Farabello, Fuller. Blocks: Samuel, Grayer, LeDee. Turnovers: Bane 3, Samuel 2, Dennis 2, Smith 2, Grayer, Nembhard, Farabello, Fuller. Steals: Samuel 3, Grayer 2, Nembhard, LeDee, Farabello.