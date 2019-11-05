Oklahoma 85, UTSA 67
UTSA (0-1) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Jackson 28 9-25 1-10 5-7 2-13 3 24
Wallace 34 6-16 2-8 3-4 1-9 5 17
Frohnen 33 2-5 0-0 2-2 3-7 3 6
Bior 22 1-3 0-0 1-2 1-1 2 3
Barisic 13 0-4 0-2 0-0 1-2 2 0
Germany 14 4-6 0-0 1-2 2-4 0 9
Czumbel 14 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-2 3 6
Rodriguez 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-1 3 2
Iyaye 13 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0
Whiteside 12 0-3 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0
Hellums 7 0-4 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 0
Timperman 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 1-1
TOTALS 200 25-74 5-29 12-17 15-44 22 67
Assists: Wallace 4, Jackson, Bior, Frohnen, Czumbel, Iyaye, Hellums. Blocks: Germany. Turnovers: Jackson 5, Wallace 3, Bior 2, Frohnen, Barisic, Iyaye, Germany, Rodrguez. Steals: Jackson 2, Wallace 2, Germany 2, Frohnen, Czumbel.
OU (1-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Reaves 36 9-20 1-8 4-6 0-6 1 23
Harmon 33 8-13 3-6 4-4 0-3 0 23
Manek 30 6-13 0-5 4-5 2-5 1 16
Bieniemy 22 1-4 0-1 0-0 1-11 3 2
Hill 19 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-3 3 0
Williams 22 2-7 1-4 3-4 0-4 3 8
Iwuakor 25 2-4 0-0 3-4 1-6 4 7
Kuath 10 3-3 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 6
Streller 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0
Seacat 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Casey 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 0-3
TOTALS 200 31-65 5-25 18-23 8-44 15 85
Assists: Bieniemy 5, Reaves 3, Williams 2, Hill, Manek, Kuath. Blocks: Manek 3, Kuath 2, Harmon 2, Bieniemy. Turnovers: Harmon 4, Bieniemy 3, Manek 3, Reaves 2, Williams, Hill. Steals: Bieniemy, Reaves, Williams, Manek, Iwuakor.
UTSA 36 31 — 67 OU 36 49 — 85
Att.: 7,202. Technicals: None.