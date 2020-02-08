OU 69, West Virginia 59
WVU (18-5, 6-4) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Culver 20 2-10 0-0 0-2 3-9 3 4
Matthews 19 1-5 1-3 0-1 1-3 1 3
Tshiebwe 21 5-16 0-0 2-2 5-9 4 12
McCabe 12 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 0
Haley 34 6-14 1-3 2-2 3-5 2 15
Routt 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2
Osabuohien 9 1-4 0-0 1-1 2-3 3 3
McBride 28 4-10 1-3 0-0 2-4 1 9
Harler 27 2-6 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 5
Knapper 12 0-4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0
Sherman 11 2-6 2-2 0-0 1-1 1 6
team 3-6
TOTALS 24-76 6-15 5-8 21-41 18 59
Assists: Haley 3, Harler 2, McCabe, Osabuohien, Sherman. Blocks: Sherman. Turnovers: Culver 4, Haley 3, McCabe, Routt, Osabuohien, Team. Steals: Tshiebwe 2, Haley 2, Sherman 2, Culver, Matthews, McCabe, Osabuohien, McBride.
OU (15-8, 5-5) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 35 9-15 2-3 7-7 4-12 0 27
Manek 32 4-14 3-8 0-0 1-8 2 11
Reaves 21 1-4 0-0 4-5 0-2 5 6
Williams 15 0-3 0-1 0-1 2-3 2 0
Bieniemy 37 3-6 1-2 2-2 0-6 1 9
Kuath 12 2-2 0-0 2-2 0-2 1 6
Harmon 31 3-4 1-1 1-2 1-4 1 8
Hill 16 0-1 0-0 2-2 0-0 1 2
team 1-5
TOTALS 22-49 7-15 18-21 9-42 13 69
Assists: Bieniemy 4, Harmon 4, Doolittle, Williams, Hill. Blocks: Manek 2, Kuath 2, Doolittle. Turnovers: Manek 4, Reaves 4, Doolittle 3, Bieniemy 3, Williams 2, Harmon. Steals: Doolittle 2, Reaves, Bieniemy.
West Virginia 24 35 — 59 Oklahoma 31 38 — 69
Att.: 8,484.