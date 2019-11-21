Oklahoma 91,
Md.-Eastern Shore 64
UMES (0-6) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Frost 24 5-11 3-8 0-0 0-2 3 13
Bartley 21 4-11 3-5 2-2 1-3 1 13
Anderson 33 2-6 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 5
Prevost 25 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 5 4
Gyamfi 23 1-4 0-0 0-0 0-3 3 2
Gibson 26 4-5 3-4 0-3 0-2 4 11
Phillip 23 3-11 3-10 0-0 2-3 0 9
Voyles 11 2-5 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 5
Guy 14 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 4 2
team 2-3
TOTALS 24-58 14-32 2-5 5-23 22 64
Assists: Frost 2, Anderson 2, Prevost 2, Gibson 2, Bartley, Voyles. Blocks: Frost, Gyamfi. Turnovers: Guy 4, Frost 3, Bartley 3, Anderson 3, Gibson 2, Phillip 2, Team. Steals: Phillip 4, Bartley 2, Anderson, Prevost, Gyamfi, Gibson, Voyles.
OU (5-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 23 7-7 1-1 3-3 0-6 1 18
Manek 21 6-11 1-3 3-4 2-7 0 16
Breaves 30 6-9 0-2 2-2 0-3 2 14
Harmon 26 4-7 0-2 2-2 1-6 0 10
Bieniemy 26 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0
Iwuakor 14 4-6 0-1 5-6 3-4 2 13
Hill 18 2-2 1-1 2-3 2-4 1 7
Williams 18 2-8 1-3 2-3 1-3 1 7
Kuath 16 1-3 0-0 2-2 0-3 0 4
Streller 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 2
Merritt 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0
Seacat 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Casey 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0
team 1-3
TOTALS 32-58 4-16 23-27 11-42 7 91
Assists: Harmon 5, Bieniemy 4, Doolittle 3, Reaves 2, Manek. Blocks: Kuath 3, Hill 2, Merritt. Turnovers: Reaves 3, Doolittle 2, Casey 2, Manek, Harmon, Iwuakor, Hill, Kuath, Merritt. Steals: Doolittle 3, Kuath 3, Hill 2, Manek, Harmon, Bieniemy, Iwuakor.
Md.-Eastern Shore 38 26 — 64 Oklahoma 37 54 — 91
Att.: 6,040.