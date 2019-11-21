Oklahoma 91,

Md.-Eastern Shore 64

UMES (0-6) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Frost 24 5-11 3-8 0-0 0-2 3 13

Bartley 21 4-11 3-5 2-2 1-3 1 13

Anderson 33 2-6 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 5

Prevost 25 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 5 4

Gyamfi 23 1-4 0-0 0-0 0-3 3 2

Gibson 26 4-5 3-4 0-3 0-2 4 11

Phillip 23 3-11 3-10 0-0 2-3 0 9

Voyles 11 2-5 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 5

Guy 14 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 4 2

team 2-3

TOTALS 24-58 14-32 2-5 5-23 22 64

Assists: Frost 2, Anderson 2, Prevost 2, Gibson 2, Bartley, Voyles. Blocks: Frost, Gyamfi. Turnovers: Guy 4, Frost 3, Bartley 3, Anderson 3, Gibson 2, Phillip 2, Team. Steals: Phillip 4, Bartley 2, Anderson, Prevost, Gyamfi, Gibson, Voyles.

OU (5-0) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Doolittle 23 7-7 1-1 3-3 0-6 1 18

Manek 21 6-11 1-3 3-4 2-7 0 16

Breaves 30 6-9 0-2 2-2 0-3 2 14

Harmon 26 4-7 0-2 2-2 1-6 0 10

Bieniemy 26 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0

Iwuakor 14 4-6 0-1 5-6 3-4 2 13

Hill 18 2-2 1-1 2-3 2-4 1 7

Williams 18 2-8 1-3 2-3 1-3 1 7

Kuath 16 1-3 0-0 2-2 0-3 0 4

Streller 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 2

Merritt 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0

Seacat 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Casey 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0

team 1-3

TOTALS 32-58 4-16 23-27 11-42 7 91

Assists: Harmon 5, Bieniemy 4, Doolittle 3, Reaves 2, Manek. Blocks: Kuath 3, Hill 2, Merritt. Turnovers: Reaves 3, Doolittle 2, Casey 2, Manek, Harmon, Iwuakor, Hill, Kuath, Merritt. Steals: Doolittle 3, Kuath 3, Hill 2, Manek, Harmon, Bieniemy, Iwuakor.

Md.-Eastern Shore 38 26 — 64 Oklahoma 37 54 — 91

Att.: 6,040.

