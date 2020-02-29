Oklahoma 73,
West Virginia 62
Oklahoma 25 48 — 73 West Virginia 21 41 — 62
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 35 7-13 0-1 5-8 2-7 1 19
Manek 31 6-11 3-7 0-0 2-7 1 15
Reaves 35 3-13 1-6 6-6 1-5 4 13
Bieniemy 38 5-9 2-5 0-0 0-6 2 12
Harmon 30 2-2 2-2 2-2 0-0 3 8
Kuath 10 3-5 0-0 0-0 0-3 2 6
Hill 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-5 3 0
Williams 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0
Iwuakor 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-3 1 0
team 0-1
TOTALS 200 26-53 8-21 13-16 6-39 18 73
Assists: Reaves 4, Doolittle 3, Bieniemy 3, Manek 2, Harmon 2, Williams. Blocks: Manek 2, Kuath, Hill. Turnovers: Williams 3, Reaves 2, Harmon 2, Doolittle, Bieniemy, Manek, Hill. Steals: Reaves 2, Harmon, Manek, Hill.
West Virginia (19-10, 7-9) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Tshiebwe 25 4-8 0-0 1-2 8-10 1 9
Haley 25 4-6 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 8
Culver 20 2-11 0-0 1-4 3-8 1 5
Matthews 23 2-5 0-1 0-0 1-4 1 4
McCabe 17 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2
McBride 19 5-13 1-7 2-3 1-1 2 13
Sherman 14 3-6 2-5 1-2 0-0 0 9
Osbhien 19 2-4 0-0 2-3 5-6 4 6
Harler 14 0-3 0-3 3-4 0-3 2 3
McNeil 14 1-8 1-6 0-1 0-2 1 3
Knapper 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-3 1 0
Routt 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0
team 1-2
TOTALS 200 24-70 4-25 10-19 20-43 15 62
Assists: McCabe 2, McBride 2, Tshiebwe, Matthews, Osabuohien, Harler, Knapper, Routt. Blocks: Osabuohien, Harler. Turnovers: Osabuohien 2, McCabe, Matthews, Knapper, Culver, Sherman. Steals: Osabuohien, Tshiebwe, Harler, Haley.