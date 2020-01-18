Oklahoma 83, TCU 63

TCU (12-5, 3-2) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Bane 39 5-14 2-10 0-0 0-5 1 12

Dennis 28 3-11 3-11 1-2 0-2 3 10

Samuel 23 5-9 0-0 0-0 3-5 2 10

Nembhard 29 3-9 0-4 0-0 0-4 3 6

Grayer 12 0-5 0-3 0-0 1-4 4 0

LeDee 17 2-2 0-0 7-7 4-4 2 11

Smith 17 3-5 2-3 1-3 1-1 1 0

Farabello 19 1-3 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 3

Fuller 16 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2

team 2-3

TOTALS 23-61 8-36 9-12 11-32 18 63

Assists: Bane 5, Farabello 3, Nembhard 2, Fuller. Blocks: Grayer. Turnovers: Fuller 3, Bane 2, Dennis, Samuel, Nembhard. Steals: Bane 2, Farabello 2, Dennis, Smith.

OU (12-5, 3-2) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Manek 33 10-15 7-9 4-5 3-9 2 31

Reaves 30 5-11 1-4 3-4 0-5 0 14

Doolittle 34 5-9 0-3 1-1 0-4 1 11

Harmon 35 3-11 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 10

Bieniemy 33 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-5 2 3

Hill 14 2-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 4

Williams 8 0-0 0-0 4-5 0-1 1 4

Kuath 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 4

Iwuakor 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 2-2 2 2

team 0-2

TOTALS 29-54 11-24 14-17 6-34 11 83

Assists: Bieniemy 7, Reaves 5, Doolittle 3, Harmon 2, Hill 2, Manek. Blocks: Manek, Hill, Kuath. Turnovers: Reaves 2, Doolittle 2, Bieniemy 2, Team 2, Manek, Harmon, Iwuakor. Steals: Doolittle 2, Manek, Reaves, Harmon.

TCU 26 37 — 63 Oklahoma 38 45 — 83

Att.: 8,699.

Tags