Oklahoma 83, TCU 63
TCU (12-5, 3-2) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Bane 39 5-14 2-10 0-0 0-5 1 12
Dennis 28 3-11 3-11 1-2 0-2 3 10
Samuel 23 5-9 0-0 0-0 3-5 2 10
Nembhard 29 3-9 0-4 0-0 0-4 3 6
Grayer 12 0-5 0-3 0-0 1-4 4 0
LeDee 17 2-2 0-0 7-7 4-4 2 11
Smith 17 3-5 2-3 1-3 1-1 1 0
Farabello 19 1-3 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 3
Fuller 16 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2
team 2-3
TOTALS 23-61 8-36 9-12 11-32 18 63
Assists: Bane 5, Farabello 3, Nembhard 2, Fuller. Blocks: Grayer. Turnovers: Fuller 3, Bane 2, Dennis, Samuel, Nembhard. Steals: Bane 2, Farabello 2, Dennis, Smith.
OU (12-5, 3-2) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Manek 33 10-15 7-9 4-5 3-9 2 31
Reaves 30 5-11 1-4 3-4 0-5 0 14
Doolittle 34 5-9 0-3 1-1 0-4 1 11
Harmon 35 3-11 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 10
Bieniemy 33 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-5 2 3
Hill 14 2-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 4
Williams 8 0-0 0-0 4-5 0-1 1 4
Kuath 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 4
Iwuakor 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 2-2 2 2
team 0-2
TOTALS 29-54 11-24 14-17 6-34 11 83
Assists: Bieniemy 7, Reaves 5, Doolittle 3, Harmon 2, Hill 2, Manek. Blocks: Manek, Hill, Kuath. Turnovers: Reaves 2, Doolittle 2, Bieniemy 2, Team 2, Manek, Harmon, Iwuakor. Steals: Doolittle 2, Manek, Reaves, Harmon.
TCU 26 37 — 63 Oklahoma 38 45 — 83
Att.: 8,699.