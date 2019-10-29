Oklahoma 89, SEOSU 76
SEOSU Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Buckingham 36 9-20 2-7 5-7 1-7 5 25
Everett 29 7-12 3-5 0-1 1-4 1 17
Manek 31 4-11 2-6 2-2 2-8 1 12
Goncalves 29 4-10 4-10 0-0 1-9 3 12
Dworsky 36 2-8 1-3 0-0 1-6 1 5
Nesbitt 4 2-3 0-0 1-1 3-3 0 5
Johnson 19 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0
Zatezic 11 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0
Clanet 5 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0
team 2-4
TOTALS 200 28-71 12-36 8-11 11-42 15 76
Assists: Dworsky 6, Manek 2, Nesbitt 2, Buckingham, Everett, Zatezic. Blocks: Dworsky, Goncalves. Turnovers: Dworsky 5, Buckingham 3, Zatezic 2, Everett, Clanet, Team. Steals: Dworsky, Zatezic, Nesbitt.
OU Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Manek 27 9-15 3-6 2-4 2-8 1 23
Harmon 32 10-15 0-2 2-6 0-3 1 22
Reaves 20 3-7 1-4 3-3 0-8 1 10
Doolittle 28 3-11 1-3 1-2 2-7 4 8
Bieniemy 23 1-6 1-3 0-0 1-3 3 3
Hill 30 5-8 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 11
Iwuakor 6 4-5 1-1 1-2 3-4 1 10
Kuath 16 1-4 0-0 0-0 2-4 1 2
Williams 13 0-3 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0
Merritt 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Garang 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0
Seacat 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Casey 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 2-4
TOTALS 200 36-76 8-25 9-17 12-45 14 89
Assists: Harmon 3, Manek 2, Doolittle 2, Reaves, Bieniemy, Kuath, Williams. Blocks: Iwuakor 2, Doolittle, Kuath. Turnovers: Kuath 2, Iwuakor 2, Doolittle, Reaves, Bieniemy. Steals: Doolittle 2, Bieniemy 2, Harmon 2, Kuath, Hill.
SEOSU 37 39 — 76 Oklahoma 43 46 — 89
Att.: 6,255. Technicals: None.