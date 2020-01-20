Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
OU (12-6, 3-3) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Manek 32 7-13 4-8 3-4 2-10 2 21
Reaves 30 3-17 2-11 0-0 0-3 3 8
Doolittle 30 4-14 0-2 0-0 4-11 2 8
Bieniemy 33 2-4 1-2 0-0 0-2 3 5
Harmon 31 1-4 0-0 2-4 0-1 1 4
Williams 17 2-4 2-2 1-2 0-1 2 7
Iwuakor 10 1-3 0-0 0-0 3-4 1 2
Kuath 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 2
Hill 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 2-2
TOTALS 200 21-60 9-25 6-10 12-36 15 57
Assists: Reaves 4, Doolittle 4, Harmon 3, Bieniemy, Iwuakor. Blocks: Kuath 4, Doolittle, Williams. Turnovers: Williams 2, Bieniemy 2, Doolittle, Reaves, Iwuakor, Manek. Steals: Manek 4, Harmon 2, Doolittle, Kuath, Hill.
Baylor (16-1, 6-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Teague 35 4-13 2-9 6-7 0-1 0 16
Mitchell 32 5-12 3-7 0-0 1-4 3 13
Gillespie 29 6-8 0-0 0-1 6-15 3 12
Butler 31 2-13 0-6 0-1 1-4 1 4
Vital 26 1-5 0-1 0-1 4-8 2 2
Clark 12 3-4 0-0 0-0 1-1 3 6
Bandoo 24 1-4 1-2 2-2 3-8 0 5
Mayer 11 0-4 0-1 3-3 0-2 0 3
team 2-3
TOTALS 200 22-63 6-26 11-15 18-46 12 61
Assists: Bandoo 5, Teague 2, Mitchell, Gillespie, Butler, Vital. Blocks: Vital 2, Mitchell, Gillespie, Clark. Turnovers: Clark 3, Mitchell 2, Butler 2, Vital, Gillespie, Bandoo, Teague. Steals: Teague 3, Mitchell.
Oklahoma 24 33 — 57 Baylor 35 26 — 61
Att.: 9,217. Technicals: None.