Oklahoma 53, UCF 52
UCF (9-3) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Smith 26 2-10 0-1 2-2 6-10 2 6
Fuller 24 6-15 1-5 0-0 2-8 0 13
DeJesus 28 2-8 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 4
Ingram 35 4-12 1-4 1-2 4-14 1 10
Mahan 29 3-11 1-5 0-0 0-4 0 7
Diggs 14 2-4 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 4
Bertz 19 0-2 0-1 2-2 1-6 0 2
Green 12 1-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 3
Milon 13 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 3
team 0-1
TOTALS 21-67 5-21 5-6 15-48 6 52
Assists: Ingram 4, DeJesus 2, Green Jr. 2, Bertz. Blocks: Fuller, Diggs, Bertz. Turnovers: Smith 4, Ingram 3, Fuller 2, DeJesus. Steals: DeJesus 2, Ingram 2, Mahan, Bertz.
OKLAHOMA (8-3) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 29 5-14 0-3 2-2 1-8 2 12
Manek 34 5-11 3-7 0-0 3-10 3 13
Reaves 36 2-11 0-3 2-2 3-9 0 6
Williams 12 1-8 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 3
Bieniemy 31 1-7 0-5 0-0 2-4 1 2
Iwuakor 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 2
Hill 21 2-6 1-1 0-0 1-4 0 5
Harmon 21 2-5 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 5
Kuath 6 2-2 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 5
team 0-1
TOTALS 21-65 6-26 5-6 12-42 9 53
UCF 32 20 — 52 Oklahoma 27 26 — 53
Assists: Reaves 2, Bieniemy 2, Harmon 2, Doolittle, Iwuakor. Blocks: Manek 2, Kuath 2, Doolittle, Hill. Turnovers: Doolittle 5, Reaves 3, Iwuakor, Hill. Steals: Manek, Reaves, Bieniemy, Hill, Harmon.
Att.: 6,875.