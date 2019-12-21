Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

UCF (9-3) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Smith 26 2-10 0-1 2-2 6-10 2 6

Fuller 24 6-15 1-5 0-0 2-8 0 13

DeJesus 28 2-8 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 4

Ingram 35 4-12 1-4 1-2 4-14 1 10

Mahan 29 3-11 1-5 0-0 0-4 0 7

Diggs 14 2-4 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 4

Bertz 19 0-2 0-1 2-2 1-6 0 2

Green 12 1-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 3

Milon 13 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 3

team 0-1

TOTALS 21-67 5-21 5-6 15-48 6 52

Assists: Ingram 4, DeJesus 2, Green Jr. 2, Bertz. Blocks: Fuller, Diggs, Bertz. Turnovers: Smith 4, Ingram 3, Fuller 2, DeJesus. Steals: DeJesus 2, Ingram 2, Mahan, Bertz.

OKLAHOMA (8-3) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Doolittle 29 5-14 0-3 2-2 1-8 2 12

Manek 34 5-11 3-7 0-0 3-10 3 13

Reaves 36 2-11 0-3 2-2 3-9 0 6

Williams 12 1-8 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 3

Bieniemy 31 1-7 0-5 0-0 2-4 1 2

Iwuakor 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 2

Hill 21 2-6 1-1 0-0 1-4 0 5

Harmon 21 2-5 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 5

Kuath 6 2-2 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 5

team 0-1

TOTALS 21-65 6-26 5-6 12-42 9 53

UCF 32 20 — 52 Oklahoma 27 26 — 53

Assists: Reaves 2, Bieniemy 2, Harmon 2, Doolittle, Iwuakor. Blocks: Manek 2, Kuath 2, Doolittle, Hill. Turnovers: Doolittle 5, Reaves 3, Iwuakor, Hill. Steals: Manek, Reaves, Bieniemy, Hill, Harmon.

Att.: 6,875. 

