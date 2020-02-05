Joshua Eaton
Spring, Texas (MacArthur) • CB • 6-2, 185
247Sports: HHHH
Rivals: HHHH
Eaton was a one-time Texas commit before taking an official visit to Oklahoma in September. Two months later, he decomitted and chose OU in December. The Sooners only had three scholarship cornerbacks at the end of the 2019 season, which opens the door for him to make an immediate impact.
Reggie Grimes II
Antioch, Tenn. (Ravenwood) • OLB • 6-4, 240
247Sports: HHHH
Rivals: HHHH
Grimes bypassed the early signing period but stayed true to his word to stick with the Sooners, despite being approached by South Carolina in January. His size and ability could help him earn early playing time in Alex Grinch’s system.