NATE ANDERSON, FRISCO, TEXAS (REEDY)

OL, 6-5, 265, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Anderson had a whirlwind recruitment. He met OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh on a Thursday, visited and was offered on a Saturday and committed May 6.

NOAH ARINZE, KIRKWOOD, MO. (WEBSTER GROVES)

DL, 6-5, 240, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

After early official visits to Arizona State and Minnesota, Arinze felt at home following multiple unofficial visits and an official visit on opening weekend. He committed to OU the next weekend.

JALIN CONYERS, GRUVER, TEXAS

TE, 6-4, 220, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Conyers’ hometown has a population of fewer than 1,200 and in the northern part of the Texas Panhandle. He’s a two-sport star with basketball also being a favorite of his.

KENDALL DAVIS, LAKELAND, FLA. (KATHLEEN)

CB, 6-0, 174, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

The Sooners only have three scholarship cornerbacks entering the Peach Bowl, which opens the door for all newcomers to earn playing time.

BRIAN DARBY, COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (A&M CONSOLidated)

WR, 6-0, 192, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

Darby was recruited by outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and chose OU over Arizona and Kansas State.

JOSH ELLISON, COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (A&M CONSOLsol./BLINN)

DT, 6-3, 295, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals N/A

Ellison had 29 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He could be depended on early, especially with his junior college experience.

DAVON GRAHAM II, FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CENTRAL)

ATH, 6-0, 178, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

Graham, who played wide receiver and cornerback for Central this season, also drew interest from LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State.

ANTON HARRISON, WASHINGTON D.C. (ARCHBISHOP CARROLL)

OL, 6-5, 310, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Harrison decided on OU just two days after visiting Norman for the season-opening victory over Houston. Harrison chose OU over Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State.

JUSTIN HARRINGTON, RALEIGH, N.C. (SOUTHEAST RALEIGH/BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE)

DB, 6-3, 197, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHH

In two seasons at Bakersfield College, Harrington recorded 97 tackles, including two for lost yardage, and seven interceptions. He chose OU over Houston and Iowa State.

MICKEY HENDERSON, IRVING, TEXAS (RANCHVIEW)

FB, 6-3, 230, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

The Sooners, who offered him first, beat out rival Texas for Henderson, along with Florida, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

SETH MCGOWAN, MESQUITE, TEXAS (POTEET)

RB, 6-0, 215, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

McGowan grew up in a family of OU fans and, at the time of his verbal commitment, he held 27 scholarship offers.

MARVIN MIMS, FRISCO, TEXAS (LONE STAR)

WR, 6-0, 180, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

A flip from Stanford, Mims is the all-time leader in career receiving yards in Texas high school history (5,485 yards). He also set the single-season national record for receiving yards with 2,629 in 2019.

NOAH NELSON, GILBERT, ARIZ. (WILLIAMS FIELD)

OL, 6-8, 295, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHHH

Nelson’s addition continues a pipeline to OU from the state of Arizona. Former OU players from Arizona in the Lincoln Riley regime include Mark Andrews and Spencer Rattler.

A.J. PARKS, SEAT PLEASANT, MD. (NATIONAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY)

OL, 6-4, 320, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Parks, who chose OU over Alabama and North Carolina, said OU was a good fit in part because of recent success it has had in the NFL draft with offensive linemen.

ANDREW RAYM, BROKEN ARROW

OL, 6-5, 285, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Raym plans to enroll in mid-January and take part in spring football drills to get a head start on his college career.

BRYNDEN WALKER, OKLAHOMA CITY (BISHOP MCGUINNESS)

LB, 6-3, 245, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

The one-time Oklahoma State commit who flipped to OU over the summer is the son of former LSU cornerback Denard Walker.

BRYSON WASHINGTON, HOUSTON (C.E. KING)

DB, 6-2, 196, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Washington chose the Sooners on Independence Day over Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Baylor.

TREVON WEST, ARLINGTON, TEXAS (LAMAR)

WR, 6-0, 165, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

West finished his senior season with 50 receptions for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns at Arlington Lamar.

SHANE WHITTER, BURLINGTON, N.C. (WILLIAMS)

LB, 6-1, 222, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HHH

At one point an in-state Wake Forest commit, Whitter flipped to OU in late November. He had more than 130 tackles and eight touchdowns as a senior.

PERRION WINFREY, MAYWOOD, ILL. (LAKE PARK/IOWA WESTERN C.C.)

DT, 6-4, 306, 247Sports HHHH, Rivals HHHH

Widely considered the nation’s top junior college defensive lineman, Winfrey recorded 28 stops, including 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, in 2019.

