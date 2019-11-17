Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts often opens his Monday news conference by saying the 24-hour rule has passed, meaning the one-day celebration of a victory is over and it is time to focus on the next opponent.
But OU fans will be talking about Saturday’s 34-31 victory over Baylor for years to come.
The Sooners showed resiliency despite being in a huge first-half hole.
OU overcame a 25-point deficit early in the second quarter to register the biggest comeback in school history, replacing 21-point rallies against Iowa State in 1970 and Kansas State in 1981.
“Tonight, I felt like you saw a group of guys continue to battle, continue to work and continue to believe,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “That’s what led up to the outcome we had.
“We never lost belief in what we know works.”
When OU trailed 28-3 with 11:09 remaining before halftime, Lincoln Riley had his players surround him for a pep talk. Around that time, the Baylor JumboTron began showing highlights of the Sooner Schooner crashing earlier this season. McLane Stadium was rocking.
Oklahoma cut the lead to 31-10 at intermission. Riley said that there was actually a little momentum because Baylor was only held to a last-second field goal.
There was no screaming or theatrics in the locker room, Murray said.
“The biggest thing we talked about as a team was belief and keeping the faith,” Murray said. “That’s what we told guys: ‘Keep your head up. Continue to keep the faith. As long as you keep faith, everything’s going to be OK.’ We knew if we all continued to buy in, then everything would work out in our favor.”
Oklahoma learned something about itself in the second half. The offense scored a quick touchdown while the defense forced a turnover. A Hurts fumble was weathered. Another touchdown was scored.
The energy was evident in the second half as the Sooners continued to etch away at the Bears’ lead.
“Our confidence was through the roof,” Charleston Rambo said. “This whole game we didn’t sit on the bench unless you were just dead tired. Other than that, we’re all we’ve got. Away game and we just gave ourselves energy.”
Said Parnell Motley, who forced a momentum-changing fumble: “We had 30 minutes to do what we gotta do. Thirty minutes of hell. It felt really great to come out and score, get a turnover and man, that’s how you feed off the momentum. If you think about it, we started the opposite way in the first half and it didn’t go our way. In the second half, we turned things around and fed off that momentum and got on a run.”
Motley even mentioned that the team was shown a clip of the New England Patriots overcoming a 28-3 deficit during Super Bowl 51 last week. It is the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Why were they shown that?
“Because our last game (against Iowa State), things didn’t really go our way. We were up 35-14, and it’s the way we went about things. It showed us how to face adversity and how things don’t go well when it’s not your way and how things go well when it is your way,” Motley said. “And we just found a way.
“Seeing how a Super Bowl team responded in that situation, it’s great to watch that clip, we looked at the scoreboard the same way.”
Gabe Brkic’s 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in regulation provided the winning points.
Hurts was asked if he could appreciate how historic this game was, especially being the biggest comeback in Oklahoma history.
“Just talk about the perseverance of this team, how we responded to adversity,” Hurts said. “We had a great week of prep. We came here with the right intent and things did not go as planned or our way at all at times, but we found ways to respond and overcome. This is something we have to build on.
“We’re going to enjoy it for 24 hours and get ready for TCU.”