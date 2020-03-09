Dallas Cowboys 2012 Football Headshots

DeMarco Murray

The OU Board of Regents will vote to approve salaries for new Oklahoma assistant football coaches Jamar Cain and DeMarco Murray during a Tuesday meeting.

Cain, an outside linebackers/defensive end coach, has been designated a two-year contract worth $435,000 annually. Murray, OU’s new running backs coach, will have a one-year contract voted on for $350,000.

Last season, former running backs coach Jay Boulware made $470,000 and former outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill made $575,000.

A look at the current salaries for coaches:

Lincoln Riley: $6 million

Alex Grinch: $1.4 million

Bill Bedenbaugh: $750,000

Cale Gundy: $535,000

Shane Beamer: $470,000

Dennis Simmons: $450,000

Jamar Cain: $435,000

Roy Manning: $425,000

Calvin Thibodeaux: $375,000

Brian Odom: $375,000

DeMarco Murray: $350,000

