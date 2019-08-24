Justin Brown
The wide receiver played one season after departing Penn State. He started all 13 games in 2012 and finished with 879 receiving yards. He tied a single-game school record with 15 grabs against Oklahoma State.
Geno Lewis
Following three seasons at Penn State, the wide receiver joined the Sooners in 2016. He had 32 catches for 388 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his senior year.
Baker Mayfield
The school’s sixth Heisman Trophy winner, Mayfield began his career at Texas Tech before taking a chance as a walk-on at OU. He started his final three seasons at Oklahoma.
Kyler Murray
After a short spell at Texas A&M, Murray sat out one season, served as Mayfield’s backup quarterback in his second season and then won OU’s seventh Heisman Trophy last season.
Jalen Saunders
A first-team All-WAC selection at Fresno State in 2011, he played at OU in 2012 and 2013. He made his debut against Texas. He was a second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2013 at wide receiver. He also was a strong punt returner.