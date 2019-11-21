Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced his retirement from football Thursday night via social media.
The junior said during a three-minute video that multiple concussions led to his decision to quit playing. Calcaterra’s last appearance was against Kansas on Oct. 5, and it appears he suffered the deciding concussion during practice for the Texas game.
“Football has been the biggest thrill of my life, and it kills me to know it’s over,” Calcaterra said. “But I’m confident God does everything for a reason, and he has a plan for me.”
Calcaterra said he will graduate in May with a degree in communications and a minor in health and exercise science. He plans to return to his home in southern California and become a firefighter.
Calcaterra completes his career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.