A wild 36-hour period began with Oklahoma losing one quarterback commitment and gaining another in an important addition to the 2020 recruiting class.
Quarterback Chandler Morris, the son of former Arkansas head coach and Tulsa offensive coordinator Chad Morris, announced his pledge to the Sooners on Thursday. His decision was made public before he played in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.
“Just the relationship that coach (Lincoln) Riley and I have,” Morris said about his decision during an ESPN broadcast. “He kept a relationship with me the whole time during this recruiting process. He’s a man of his word.”
He was asked what advice he received from his father, who is now Auburn’s offensive coordinator.
“I’d just say just guiding me (and) all the coaches that he trusts,” Morris said. “He told me there was a list of coaches that he’d trust that I could play for. Coach Riley was one of them and he was at the top of that list.”
The news helps ease the blow of losing five-star Brock Vandagriff on Wednesday. The Georgia native said proximity to home was the primary reason for shifting from the Sooners.
Morris is a four-star dual-threat quarterback, according to 247Sports. A Dallas Highland Park High School student, he decommitted from Arkansas on Nov. 12 shortly after his father was fired as the Razorbacks’ head coach.
Morris was 27-2 as a starter in his final two high school seasons. He passed for 7,684 yards and 88 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,286 yards and 37 TDs.
Morris will join an OU quarterbacks room that will include redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai and redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler in 2020.
Riley will search for a starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive season.
Mordecai (16-of-26 passing, 207 yards, two touchdowns) and Rattler (7-of-11, 81 yards, one TD) saw limited action behind starter Jalen Hurts in 2019.
A handful of OU’s 2020 signees were scheduled to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, including offensive linemen Andrew Raym (Broken Arrow), Anton Harrison and Nathan Anderson and wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Defensive end Reggie Grimes II has pledged to the Sooners, but won’t sign until the February signing period opens on Feb. 5.