“I am not super experienced, but I am experienced enough to know I darn sure am not nailing it down right now. We’ll see how it unfolds.” — Coach Lincoln Riley on identifying a starting quarterback
“The negativity never goes away. The best headline you want to read is the negative one. We’re all drawn to that, and obviously, to think that our guys ... don’t see it or feel it or read it would be naïve on our part.” — Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on instilling confidence amid negativity on social media and in society
“Regardless of how it may look, I’ve came in here with the intention of trying to be the best version of myself and earning the respect of my teammates. I think they’ve accepted me. They look at me as their leader. It’s just a well-respected relationship between me and those guys.” — Quarterback Jalen Hurts on quickly meshing with the team
“To have a defensive coordinator that tough, it creates a mentality that we aren’t going to take anything from anyone. ... The way he approaches us and talks to us, he made me want to run through a brick wall for him.” — Defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins on Grinch
“The doubters are going to be there. The haters are going to be there. We know as a defense we were last in the country. The talent’s there. We all know that. Coach Grinch bringing that mentality is gonna be the key factor.” — Cornerback Tre Norwood on this year’s defense