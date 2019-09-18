NORMAN — Oklahoma will open the 2019-20 men’s basketball season with a heavy slate of road games.
Coach Lon Kruger’s Sooners will play seven of their first 10 games away from Lloyd Noble Center, including neutral-site games against Minnesota (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) and Oregon State (Portland, Oregon). OU also will play in the four-team College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic with Stanford, Butler and Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri, and also hit the road to play North Texas (Dec. 5), Wichita State (Dec. 14) and Creighton (Dec. 17).
OU will open league play with a Jan. 4 home game against Kansas State.
The regular-season opener against UTSA will be shown exclusively on Soonersports.TV on Nov. 5.
Bedlam is Feb. 1 in Norman and Feb. 22 in Stillwater.
2019-20 scheduleOctober
29 Southeastern Oklahoma (exh.), 6:30 p.m., FSOK
November
5 UTSA, 7 p.m., Soonersports.TV; 9 Minnesota, TBA, Big Ten Network; 12 at Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPN2; 18 William and Mary, 6 p.m., FSOK; 21: Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., FSOK; 25: Stanford in Kansas City, Mo., 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; 26: Butler or Missouri, Kansas City, Mo., TBD, TBD
December
5 at North Texas, TBD; 14: at Wichita State, TBD; 17 at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1; 21: UCF, 1 p.m., FSOK; 30 UTRGV, 6 p.m., FSOK
January
4 Kansas State, noon, Big 12 Now (ESPN+); 8 at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U; 11 at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U; 14 Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN/2; 18: TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN+; 20 at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 25 Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 29: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
February
1 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ABC; 4 at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN/2; 8 West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU; 12: Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 15 at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN/2; 18 Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 22 at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 25 Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN/2; 29 at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2/U
March
3 Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 7: at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2; 11-14: Big 12 Championship