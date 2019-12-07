STATISTICS

How they scored

Baylor 0 13 0 10 0 — 23 Oklahoma 10 0 10 3 7 — 30

A: 65,191

First quarter

Oklahoma: Kennedy Brooks 6 run (Gabe Brkic kick), 9:31

Oklahoma: FG, Brkic 44, 4:51

Second quarter

Baylor: FG, John Mayers 44, 10:20

Baylor: Tyquan Thornton 33 pass from Gerry Bohanon (Mayers kick), 2:59

Baylor: FG, Mayers 28, 0:08

Third quarter

Oklahoma: FG, Brkic 24, 7:53

Oklahoma: Nick Basquine 18 pass from Jalen Hurts (Brkic kick), 3:09

Fourth quarter

Oklahoma: FG, Brkic 24, 10:31

Baylor: Trestan Ebner 81 pass from Jacob Zeno (Mayers kick), 9:41

Baylor: FG, Mayers 27, 3:25

Overtime

Oklahoma: Rhamondre Stevenson 5 run (Brkic kick)

team statistics

Baylor Oklahoma

First downs 8 21

by rushing 4 9

by passing 4 11

by penalty 0 1

Rushing yards 35 146

Passing yards 230 287

Passing 9-27-0 17-24-1

Offensive plays 56 74

Total yards 265 433

Avg. per play 4.7 5.9

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-Yds 4-37 6-50

Punts-Avg. 8-38.8 6-41.2

Punt returns-Yds 1-12 2-1

Kickoff returns-Yds 2-48 3-43

Interceptions-Yds 1-5 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 23:24 36:36

3rd downs 3-15 6-15

4th downs 0-1 0-0

Sacks by-Yds 3-24 6-43

Baylor

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Lovett 3 19 0 12

G. Bohanon 9 15 0 9

J. Hasty 3 12 0 13

T. Ebner 4 4 0 8

C. Brewer 6 -3 0 7

J. Zeno 4 -12 0 2

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Zeno 2-6 159 0 1

Bohanon 4-15 56 0 1

Brewer 3-6 15 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

Ebner 2 84 1 81

C. Platt 1 78 0 78

T. Thornton 2 62 1 33

C. Henle 1 7 0 7

R. Sneed 1 5 0 5

J. Fleeks 1 -2 0 0

Hasty 1 -4 0 0

Kicking Conv FG Punts

I. Power 8-38.8

J. Mayers 2-2 3-3

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

G. Arnold 1-12

Hasty 2-48

J. Williams 1-5

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

C. Miller 6 7 13

Williams 8 5 13 1

T. Bernard 4 8 12 1.5

H. Black 3 5 8

B. Lynch 4 3 7

J. Lynch 4 1 5 3 2

B. Roy 2 3 5 1.5

J. Houston 2 2 4

Arnold 1 2 3

J. Lockhart 2 1 3 1 1

R. Matiscik 1 2 3

A. Smith 1 1 2

C. Ogbonny 1 1 2

K.Barnes 1 0 1

C. Morgan 1 0 1

J. Woods 1 0 1

O. Rogers 0 1 1

Oklahoma

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

K. Brooks 17 59 1 13

R. Stevenson 8 48 1 17

J. Hurts 23 38 0 8

C. Lamb 1 2 0 2

Team 1 -1 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Hurts 17-24 287 1 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

Lamb 8 173 0 71

Brooks 2 24 0 20

N. Basquine 2 24 1 18

C. Rambo 2 23 0 19

B. Willis 1 17 0 17

Stevenson 1 14 0 14

A. Stogner 1 12 0 12

Kicking Conv FG Punts

R. Mundschau 6-41.2

G. Brkic 3-3 3-3

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Lamb 2-1

T. Brown 2-26

Rambo 1-17

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

K. Murray 8 2 10 3 1

D. Yell 6 2 8 3

P. Fields 4 2 6 1

N. Bonitto 2 3 5 2 1.5

C. Kelly 2 1 3

J. Redmond 2 1 3 2.5 1.5

B. Hiles 1 1 2

N. Gallimore 1 1 2 1 1

Lamb 1 0 1

Brown 1 0 1

R. Perkins 0 1 1 .5

Stevenson 1 0 1

M. Stripling 1 0 1

D. Ugwoegb 1 0 1 1

C. Humphr 1 0 1

I. Thomas 1 0 1 1 1

