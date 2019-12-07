STATISTICS
How they scored
Baylor 0 13 0 10 0 — 23 Oklahoma 10 0 10 3 7 — 30
A: 65,191
First quarter
Oklahoma: Kennedy Brooks 6 run (Gabe Brkic kick), 9:31
Oklahoma: FG, Brkic 44, 4:51
Second quarter
Baylor: FG, John Mayers 44, 10:20
Baylor: Tyquan Thornton 33 pass from Gerry Bohanon (Mayers kick), 2:59
Baylor: FG, Mayers 28, 0:08
Third quarter
Oklahoma: FG, Brkic 24, 7:53
Oklahoma: Nick Basquine 18 pass from Jalen Hurts (Brkic kick), 3:09
Fourth quarter
Oklahoma: FG, Brkic 24, 10:31
Baylor: Trestan Ebner 81 pass from Jacob Zeno (Mayers kick), 9:41
Baylor: FG, Mayers 27, 3:25
Overtime
Oklahoma: Rhamondre Stevenson 5 run (Brkic kick)
team statistics
Baylor Oklahoma
First downs 8 21
by rushing 4 9
by passing 4 11
by penalty 0 1
Rushing yards 35 146
Passing yards 230 287
Passing 9-27-0 17-24-1
Offensive plays 56 74
Total yards 265 433
Avg. per play 4.7 5.9
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yds 4-37 6-50
Punts-Avg. 8-38.8 6-41.2
Punt returns-Yds 1-12 2-1
Kickoff returns-Yds 2-48 3-43
Interceptions-Yds 1-5 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 23:24 36:36
3rd downs 3-15 6-15
4th downs 0-1 0-0
Sacks by-Yds 3-24 6-43
Baylor
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Lovett 3 19 0 12
G. Bohanon 9 15 0 9
J. Hasty 3 12 0 13
T. Ebner 4 4 0 8
C. Brewer 6 -3 0 7
J. Zeno 4 -12 0 2
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Zeno 2-6 159 0 1
Bohanon 4-15 56 0 1
Brewer 3-6 15 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
Ebner 2 84 1 81
C. Platt 1 78 0 78
T. Thornton 2 62 1 33
C. Henle 1 7 0 7
R. Sneed 1 5 0 5
J. Fleeks 1 -2 0 0
Hasty 1 -4 0 0
Kicking Conv FG Punts
I. Power 8-38.8
J. Mayers 2-2 3-3
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
G. Arnold 1-12
Hasty 2-48
J. Williams 1-5
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
C. Miller 6 7 13
Williams 8 5 13 1
T. Bernard 4 8 12 1.5
H. Black 3 5 8
B. Lynch 4 3 7
J. Lynch 4 1 5 3 2
B. Roy 2 3 5 1.5
J. Houston 2 2 4
Arnold 1 2 3
J. Lockhart 2 1 3 1 1
R. Matiscik 1 2 3
A. Smith 1 1 2
C. Ogbonny 1 1 2
K.Barnes 1 0 1
C. Morgan 1 0 1
J. Woods 1 0 1
O. Rogers 0 1 1
Oklahoma
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
K. Brooks 17 59 1 13
R. Stevenson 8 48 1 17
J. Hurts 23 38 0 8
C. Lamb 1 2 0 2
Team 1 -1 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Hurts 17-24 287 1 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
Lamb 8 173 0 71
Brooks 2 24 0 20
N. Basquine 2 24 1 18
C. Rambo 2 23 0 19
B. Willis 1 17 0 17
Stevenson 1 14 0 14
A. Stogner 1 12 0 12
Kicking Conv FG Punts
R. Mundschau 6-41.2
G. Brkic 3-3 3-3
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Lamb 2-1
T. Brown 2-26
Rambo 1-17
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
K. Murray 8 2 10 3 1
D. Yell 6 2 8 3
P. Fields 4 2 6 1
N. Bonitto 2 3 5 2 1.5
C. Kelly 2 1 3
J. Redmond 2 1 3 2.5 1.5
B. Hiles 1 1 2
N. Gallimore 1 1 2 1 1
Lamb 1 0 1
Brown 1 0 1
R. Perkins 0 1 1 .5
Stevenson 1 0 1
M. Stripling 1 0 1
D. Ugwoegb 1 0 1 1
C. Humphr 1 0 1
I. Thomas 1 0 1 1 1