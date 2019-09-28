STATISTICS

How they scored

Texas Tech 0 10 6 0 — 16 Oklahoma 17 17 14 7 — 55

A: 84,416

First quarter

OU: Trey Sermon 1 run (Gabe Brkic kick), 11:27

OU: Jalen Hurts 1 run (Brkic kick), 5:14

OU: FG, Brkic 34, :48

Second quarter

TT: Armand Shyne 13 run (Trey Wolff kick), 11:44

OU: CeeDee Lamb 71 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 11:23

TT: FG, Wolff 24, 6:33

OU: Lamb 14 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 2:09

OU: FG, Brkic 33, :00

Third quarter

OU: Lamb 65 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 14:13

TT: FG, Wolff 36, 7:49

OU: Sermon 32 run (Brkic kick), 5:00

TT: FG, Wolff 41, :24

Fourth quarter

OU: Rhamondre Stevenson 28 run (Brkic kick), 8:18

team statistics

Tech OU

First downs 16 24

by rushing 6 8

by passing 5 14

by penalty 5 2

Rushing yards 192 201

Passing yards 122 443

Passing 12-26-0 23-34-1

Offensive plays 63 64

Total yards 314 644

Avg. per play 5.0 10.1

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yds 8-65 9-114

Punts-Avg. 6-48.5 3-56.7

Punt returns-Yds 1-27 2-9

Kickoff returns-Yds 2-46 1-29

Interceptions-Yds 1-40 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 31:54 28:06

3rd downs 1-14 3-9

4th downs 1-3 1-1

Sacks by-Yds 1-7 1-10

Texas Tech

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Thompson 13 96 0 58

T. Henry 8 31 0 19

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

J. Duffey 11-20 120 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

D. Rigdon 2 37 0 22

X. White 1 21 0 21

E. Ezukanma 1 19 0 19

D. Thompson 1 18 0 18

S. Thompson 4 14 0 9

Kicking Conv FG Punts

T. Wolff 1-1 3-3

A. McNamara 6-48.5

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Z. McPharsn 1-27

K. Carter 1-21

C. Leggett 1-25

D. Coleman 1-40

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

R. Jeffers 3 4 7 1.5 0

J. Brooks 1 5 6 1 0

Z. McPhrsn 5 1 6 0 0

T. Leggett 5 1 6 0 0

Oklahoma

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

T. Sermon 7 76 2 32

J. Hurts 9 70 1 25

K. Brooks 8 29 0 14

R. Stevenson 4 29 1 28

B. Willis 1 -1 0 0

TEAM 1 -2 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

J. Hurts 17-24 415 1 3

S. Rattler 2-4 23 0 0

T. Mordecai 4-6 5 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Lamb 7 185 3 71

C. Rambo 2 122 0 74

J. Haselwood 6 59 0 20

J. Hall 1 23 0 23

A. Stogner 1 19 0 19

R. Stevenson 3 13 0 15

T. Wease 1 11 0 11

T. Sermon 1 11 0 7

Kicking Conv FG Punts

G. Brkic 7-7 2-2

R. Mundschau 3-56.7

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

C. Lamb 2-9

T. Brown 1-29

D. White 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

K. Murray 1 8 9 1 1

D. Yell 5 2 7

B. Asamoah 2 3 5

T. Brown 3 1 4

J. Terry 2 2 4 .5

J. Davis 2 1 3

P. Fields 1 2 3 .5

D. White 1 2 3

N. Gallimore 1 2 3

M. Overton 1 2 3 1

R. Perkins 1 1 2

T. Bridges 2 2

P. Motley 1 1 2 .5

J. Redmond 1 1 2 .5

N. Bonitto 1 1 2

B. Mead 2 2

K. Mann 1 1 2

J. Parker 1 1

M. Jones 1 1

W. Washington 1 1

A. Miller 1 1

R. Barnes 1 1

R. Jones 1 1

J. Broiles 1 1

K. Brooks 1 1

R. Stevenson 1 1

L. Draper 1 1

M. Stripling 1 1

D.Ugwoebgu 1 1

B. Hiles 1 1

D. Faamatau 1 1

K. Roberson 1 1 1

