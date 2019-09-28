STATISTICS
How they scored
Texas Tech 0 10 6 0 — 16 Oklahoma 17 17 14 7 — 55
A: 84,416
First quarter
OU: Trey Sermon 1 run (Gabe Brkic kick), 11:27
OU: Jalen Hurts 1 run (Brkic kick), 5:14
OU: FG, Brkic 34, :48
Second quarter
TT: Armand Shyne 13 run (Trey Wolff kick), 11:44
OU: CeeDee Lamb 71 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 11:23
TT: FG, Wolff 24, 6:33
OU: Lamb 14 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 2:09
OU: FG, Brkic 33, :00
Third quarter
OU: Lamb 65 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 14:13
TT: FG, Wolff 36, 7:49
OU: Sermon 32 run (Brkic kick), 5:00
TT: FG, Wolff 41, :24
Fourth quarter
OU: Rhamondre Stevenson 28 run (Brkic kick), 8:18
team statistics
Tech OU
First downs 16 24
by rushing 6 8
by passing 5 14
by penalty 5 2
Rushing yards 192 201
Passing yards 122 443
Passing 12-26-0 23-34-1
Offensive plays 63 64
Total yards 314 644
Avg. per play 5.0 10.1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yds 8-65 9-114
Punts-Avg. 6-48.5 3-56.7
Punt returns-Yds 1-27 2-9
Kickoff returns-Yds 2-46 1-29
Interceptions-Yds 1-40 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 31:54 28:06
3rd downs 1-14 3-9
4th downs 1-3 1-1
Sacks by-Yds 1-7 1-10
Texas Tech
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Thompson 13 96 0 58
T. Henry 8 31 0 19
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
J. Duffey 11-20 120 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
D. Rigdon 2 37 0 22
X. White 1 21 0 21
E. Ezukanma 1 19 0 19
D. Thompson 1 18 0 18
S. Thompson 4 14 0 9
Kicking Conv FG Punts
T. Wolff 1-1 3-3
A. McNamara 6-48.5
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Z. McPharsn 1-27
K. Carter 1-21
C. Leggett 1-25
D. Coleman 1-40
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
R. Jeffers 3 4 7 1.5 0
J. Brooks 1 5 6 1 0
Z. McPhrsn 5 1 6 0 0
T. Leggett 5 1 6 0 0
Oklahoma
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
T. Sermon 7 76 2 32
J. Hurts 9 70 1 25
K. Brooks 8 29 0 14
R. Stevenson 4 29 1 28
B. Willis 1 -1 0 0
TEAM 1 -2 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
J. Hurts 17-24 415 1 3
S. Rattler 2-4 23 0 0
T. Mordecai 4-6 5 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Lamb 7 185 3 71
C. Rambo 2 122 0 74
J. Haselwood 6 59 0 20
J. Hall 1 23 0 23
A. Stogner 1 19 0 19
R. Stevenson 3 13 0 15
T. Wease 1 11 0 11
T. Sermon 1 11 0 7
Kicking Conv FG Punts
G. Brkic 7-7 2-2
R. Mundschau 3-56.7
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
C. Lamb 2-9
T. Brown 1-29
D. White 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
K. Murray 1 8 9 1 1
D. Yell 5 2 7
B. Asamoah 2 3 5
T. Brown 3 1 4
J. Terry 2 2 4 .5
J. Davis 2 1 3
P. Fields 1 2 3 .5
D. White 1 2 3
N. Gallimore 1 2 3
M. Overton 1 2 3 1
R. Perkins 1 1 2
T. Bridges 2 2
P. Motley 1 1 2 .5
J. Redmond 1 1 2 .5
N. Bonitto 1 1 2
B. Mead 2 2
K. Mann 1 1 2
J. Parker 1 1
M. Jones 1 1
W. Washington 1 1
A. Miller 1 1
R. Barnes 1 1
R. Jones 1 1
J. Broiles 1 1
K. Brooks 1 1
R. Stevenson 1 1
L. Draper 1 1
M. Stripling 1 1
D.Ugwoebgu 1 1
B. Hiles 1 1
D. Faamatau 1 1
K. Roberson 1 1 1