How they scored

OU 17 6 0 18 — 41 KSU 7 17 17 7 — 48

A: 50,394

First quarter

OU: FG, Gabe Brkic 44, 13:21

OU: Jalen Hurts 10 run (Brkic kick), 9:21

KSU: Skylar Thompson 4 run (Blake Lynch kick), 4:07

OU: Hurts 7 run (Brkic kick), 1:58

Second quarter

KSU: Joshua Youngblood 4 run (Lynch kick), 12:12

OU: FG, Brkic 25, 7:26

KSU: FG, Lynch 35, 1:22

KSU: Thompson 14 run (Lynch kick), :23

OU: FG, Brkic 50, 0:00

Third quarter

KSU: FG, Lynch 37, 11:01

KSU: Thompson 3 run (Lynch kick), 7:31

KSU: Thompson 3 run (Lynch kick), 5:34

Fourth quarter

KSU: James Gilbert 2 run (Lynch kick), 12:54

OU: CeeDee Lamb 70 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 12:32

OU: Hurts 1 run (Lamb pass from Hurts), 5:36

OU: FG, Brkic 39, 1:45

team statistics

OU KSU

First downs 18 24

by rushing 5 10

by passing 12 12

by penalty 1 2

Rushing yards 102 213

Passing yards 395 213

Passing 19-27-1 18-28-0

Offensive plays 53 73

Total yards 497 426

Avg. per play 9.4 5.8

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

Penalties-Yds 5-51 4-36

Punts-Avg. 2-27.0 3-53.3

Punt returns-Yds 2-22 0-0

Kickoff returns-Yds 8-115 4-78

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-26

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 21:52 38:08

3rd downs 3-8 6-13

4th downs 0-0 1-1

Sacks by-Yds 1-7 2-11

Oklahoma

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Hurts 19 96 3 15

T. Sermon 3 9 0 6

K. Brooks 3 2 0 5

C. Lamb 1 -5 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Hurts 19-26 395 0 1

N. Basquine 0-1 0 1 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

Lamb 5 135 1 70

Basquine 2 83 0 70

C. Rambo 4 82 0 37

L. Morris 2 47 0 26

B. Willis 1 22 0 22

Sermon 2 15 0 9

P. Fields 1 5 0 5

D. Stoops 1 5 0 5

J. Hall 1 1 0 1

Kicking Conv FG Punts

G. Brkic 4-4 4-4

R. Mundschau 2-27.0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Lamb 2-22

T. Brown 2-45

Rambo 1-21

T. Pledger 5-49

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

P. Fields 6 1 7 1

J. Davis 6 0 7

D. White 5 0 5 1 D. Yell 5 0 5

Brown 4 0 4 1

K. Murray 3 1 4

J. Broiles 4 0 4

B. Hiles 4 0 4

R. Perkins 3 0 3 1

M. Overton 3 0 3 2

R. Jones 1 1 2

D. Ugwogbu 2 0 2

Kansas State

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Gilbert 13 105 1 26

J. Brown 12 63 0 22

S. Thompson 13 39 4 15

H. Trotter 2 9 0 7

J. Youngblood 1 4 1 4

P. Brooks 1 -1 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Thompson 18-28 213 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

D. Schoen 5 68 0 26

M. Knowles 2 34 0 23

S. Wheeler 2 26 0 19

W. Gill 2 26 0 13

Brown 1 23 0 23

Youngblood 3 14 0 6

Brooks 1 10 0 10

B. Gammoon 1 7 0 7

J. Dineen 1 5 0 5

Kicking Conv FG Punts

B. Lynch 6-6 2-2

D. Anctil 3-53.3

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Youngblood 2-26

Brooks 2-52

A. Parker 1-26

E. Ross 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

D. Goolsby 6 1 7

E. Sullivan 5 1 6 1.5 1

J. Durham 4 0 4

R. Walker 2 2 4 .5

W. Hubert 3 1 4 1.5 1

J. McPhrson 2 1 3

D. Green 1 1 2

W. Jones 1 1 2

D. Patton 2 0 2

D. Bowles 2 0 2

A. Parker 0 2 2 .5

D. Wiley 0 2 2 .5

J. Mittie 2 0 2

