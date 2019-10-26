STATISTICS
How they scored
OU 17 6 0 18 — 41 KSU 7 17 17 7 — 48
A: 50,394
First quarter
OU: FG, Gabe Brkic 44, 13:21
OU: Jalen Hurts 10 run (Brkic kick), 9:21
KSU: Skylar Thompson 4 run (Blake Lynch kick), 4:07
OU: Hurts 7 run (Brkic kick), 1:58
Second quarter
KSU: Joshua Youngblood 4 run (Lynch kick), 12:12
OU: FG, Brkic 25, 7:26
KSU: FG, Lynch 35, 1:22
KSU: Thompson 14 run (Lynch kick), :23
OU: FG, Brkic 50, 0:00
Third quarter
KSU: FG, Lynch 37, 11:01
KSU: Thompson 3 run (Lynch kick), 7:31
KSU: Thompson 3 run (Lynch kick), 5:34
Fourth quarter
KSU: James Gilbert 2 run (Lynch kick), 12:54
OU: CeeDee Lamb 70 pass from Hurts (Brkic kick), 12:32
OU: Hurts 1 run (Lamb pass from Hurts), 5:36
OU: FG, Brkic 39, 1:45
team statistics
OU KSU
First downs 18 24
by rushing 5 10
by passing 12 12
by penalty 1 2
Rushing yards 102 213
Passing yards 395 213
Passing 19-27-1 18-28-0
Offensive plays 53 73
Total yards 497 426
Avg. per play 9.4 5.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yds 5-51 4-36
Punts-Avg. 2-27.0 3-53.3
Punt returns-Yds 2-22 0-0
Kickoff returns-Yds 8-115 4-78
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-26
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 21:52 38:08
3rd downs 3-8 6-13
4th downs 0-0 1-1
Sacks by-Yds 1-7 2-11
Oklahoma
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Hurts 19 96 3 15
T. Sermon 3 9 0 6
K. Brooks 3 2 0 5
C. Lamb 1 -5 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Hurts 19-26 395 0 1
N. Basquine 0-1 0 1 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
Lamb 5 135 1 70
Basquine 2 83 0 70
C. Rambo 4 82 0 37
L. Morris 2 47 0 26
B. Willis 1 22 0 22
Sermon 2 15 0 9
P. Fields 1 5 0 5
D. Stoops 1 5 0 5
J. Hall 1 1 0 1
Kicking Conv FG Punts
G. Brkic 4-4 4-4
R. Mundschau 2-27.0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Lamb 2-22
T. Brown 2-45
Rambo 1-21
T. Pledger 5-49
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
P. Fields 6 1 7 1
J. Davis 6 0 7
D. White 5 0 5 1 D. Yell 5 0 5
Brown 4 0 4 1
K. Murray 3 1 4
J. Broiles 4 0 4
B. Hiles 4 0 4
R. Perkins 3 0 3 1
M. Overton 3 0 3 2
R. Jones 1 1 2
D. Ugwogbu 2 0 2
Kansas State
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Gilbert 13 105 1 26
J. Brown 12 63 0 22
S. Thompson 13 39 4 15
H. Trotter 2 9 0 7
J. Youngblood 1 4 1 4
P. Brooks 1 -1 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Thompson 18-28 213 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
D. Schoen 5 68 0 26
M. Knowles 2 34 0 23
S. Wheeler 2 26 0 19
W. Gill 2 26 0 13
Brown 1 23 0 23
Youngblood 3 14 0 6
Brooks 1 10 0 10
B. Gammoon 1 7 0 7
J. Dineen 1 5 0 5
Kicking Conv FG Punts
B. Lynch 6-6 2-2
D. Anctil 3-53.3
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Youngblood 2-26
Brooks 2-52
A. Parker 1-26
E. Ross 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
D. Goolsby 6 1 7
E. Sullivan 5 1 6 1.5 1
J. Durham 4 0 4
R. Walker 2 2 4 .5
W. Hubert 3 1 4 1.5 1
J. McPhrson 2 1 3
D. Green 1 1 2
W. Jones 1 1 2
D. Patton 2 0 2
D. Bowles 2 0 2
A. Parker 0 2 2 .5
D. Wiley 0 2 2 .5
J. Mittie 2 0 2