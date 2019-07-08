The 2019 edition of Big 12 Media Days is less than a week away. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will join conference foes inside Dallas’ AT&T Stadium July 15 and 16.
Fresh off a second straight College Football Playoff appearance, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley will be joined by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Nick Basquine, defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, linebacker Kenneth Murray and offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.
It will mark Murray’s second consecutive trip to the conference’s annual media gathering; the rest of the Sooners will be making their first media days appearances.
OSU coach Mike Gundy, following a 7-6 season and a Liberty Bowl victory over Missouri, will bring with him to Dallas wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback A.J. Green, linebacker Phillip Redwine-Bryant and center Johnny Wilson. Each will be making their first Big 12 Media Days appearance.
Both teams are set to appear Monday, with Gundy to hold his press conference at 11:15 a.m., and Riley at 12:25 p.m.