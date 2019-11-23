TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners

OU linebacker DaShaun White (left) hits TCU quarterback Max Duggan (right) as he attempts a throw on Saturday in Norman. After taking a three-touchdown lead, OU began to falter and surrendered 17 unanswered points. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

First down | Story of the game

Another inconsistent outing

After taking a three touchdown lead, Oklahoma began to falter in the second quarter and ultimately surrendered 17 unanswered points. A failed fourth down with four minutes left gave TCU an opportunity to march down the field to take the lead, but the drive ended with an interception.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

OU produces yards but few points

The Sooners outgained TCU by more than 300 yards but failed to pull away because of a trio of costly turnovers including a pick-six thrown by Jalen Hurts early in the fourth quarter. Hurts fumbled in the red zone on the next drive, and Jadon Haselwood also lost a fumble in the second quarter that led to a TCU field goal.

Third down | Game MVP

DB Brendan Radley-Hiles

For a second week in a row, a late takeaway sealed the victory. During TCU’s final drive that could have won the game, Radley-Hiles snatched a Max Duggan pass on fourth down for his second interception of the season.

Fourth down | What’s next

Bedlam in Stillwater awaits

Although the Sooners wrapped up an appearance in the Big 12 title game Dec. 7 with the win, Saturday’s visit to Oklahoma State has significant playoff implications. The game is set for 7 p.m. on FOX23.

