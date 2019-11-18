Oklahoma 75,

William & Mary 70

William & Mary 39 31 — 70 Oklahoma 37 38 — 75

W&M (3-1) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Knight 32 13-18 2-5 2-3 0-8 3 30

Van Vliet 35 7-18 2-11 0-0 0-13 3 16

Loewe 34 3-7 1-2 0-0 0-3 4 7

Hamilton 27 1-3 1-1 2-2 1-6 4 5

Barnes 31 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-5 2 0

Ayesa 18 2-6 2-6 0-0 0-0 1 6

Blair 13 1-3 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 3

Hrmnvskis 10 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 3

team 1-3

TOTALS 200 28-60 10-30 4-5 3-40 19 70

Assists: Barnes 7, Van Vliet 2, Loewe 2, Hamilton, Hermanovskis. Blocks: None. Turnovers: Van Vliet 4, Barnes 3, Loewe 3, Hamilton 2, Hermanovskis, Blair. Steals: Van Vliet, Loewe.

OU (4-0) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Doolittle 33 7-21 0-2 5-5 3-8 1 19

Reaves 37 6-13 1-4 5-7 0-9 0 18

Manek 26 4-13 2-7 0-0 0-3 1 10

Harmon 38 2-6 0-2 4-4 0-6 1 8

Bieniemy 27 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 2

Iwuakor 10 4-5 0-0 0-1 1-3 1 8

Williams 17 2-3 0-1 2-3 0-2 3 6

Kuath 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 4

Hill 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

team 0-1

TOTALS 200 28-67 3-18 16-20 5-35 9 75

Assists: Reaves 5, Harmon 4, Doolittle 2, Bieniemy. Blocks: Reaves, Iwuakor, Kuath. Turnovers: Harmon, Bieniemy, Manek, Williams. Steals: Harmon 2, Doolittle 2, Bieniemy, Manek, Iwuakor.

Att.: 6,393. Technicals: None.

