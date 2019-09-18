NORMAN — Oklahoma released its women’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season Wednesday.
Coach Sherri Coale will lead the Sooners into games against two Final Four participants from last season — Baylor and UConn. OU opens Big 12 play with a Jan. 4 home game against the Bears, who won the national championship last year. OU will play at UConn on Dec. 22.
The Bedlam games against Oklahoma State are in Stillwater on Jan. 8 and Norman on Feb. 11.
The Sooners open with a Nov. 4 exhibition game against Oklahoma City. The regular season begins Nov. 8 against Prairie View A&M in Lloyd Noble Center.
OU returns all five starters from last year’s season, including All-Big 12 second-team selection Ana Llanusa and Big 12 all-freshman honoree Taylor Robertson.
Game times and TV information will be released later.
2019-20 scheduleNovember
4 Oklahoma City (exh.), 8 Prairie View A&M, 10 Preseason NIT (opponent TBA), 14 Preseason NIT (opponent TBA), 17 Preseason NIT (opponent TBA), 20 Stephen F. Austin, 23 at Houston, 26 Abilene Christian, 30 at Wichita State
December
4 at Western Kentucky, 7 LSU, 15 Sam Houston State, 17 Drake, 22 at UConn
January
4 Baylor, 8 at Oklahoma State, 11 Iowa State, 15 at West Virginia, 19 TCU, 22 at Texas Tech, 25 at Kansas State, 28 Texas
February
2 at Kansas, 5 West Virginia, 8 at Iowa State, 11 Oklahoma State, 16 Kansas State, 22 at Baylor, 26 Kansas, 29 at Texas
March
4 at TCU, 7 Texas Tech, 22-15 Big 12 Championship at Kansas City, Mo.