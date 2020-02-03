Owasso baseball will hold its second annual alumni game Saturday, Feb. 15, at Stigall Field.
The event, which drew more than 100 former players and coaches a year ago, hopes to bring together former and current Rams who have built the storied program into a nationally-recognized powerhouse. The festivities will conclude in the evening with the annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser inside the Ram Café.
Former Owasso players interested in participating in the alumni game can do so by signing up on the program’s website, owassobaseball.com. Those interested in attending the Spaghetti Dinner can purchase tickets through current Ram players.
For additional questions or additional information on either event, please contact Tiffanie Palmer at tiffanie.palmer@owassops.org.