owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Tuesday, March 31

Amy Marie Cobbler, 39, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss/del CD with intent to distribute meth. Conspiracy to commit felony. FTA/poss drug paraphernalia. Hold/electronic monitor required.

Wednesday, April 1

Regina Welch, 47, of Owasso. Kidnapping.

Thursday, April 2

Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owasso. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF. Stolen property (KCSP) AFCF.

Matthew Stephen Ingram, 33, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR) under $1,000. Poss drug paraphernalia. Application to revoke.

