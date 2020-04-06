Tuesday, March 31
Amy Marie Cobbler, 39, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss/del CD with intent to distribute meth. Conspiracy to commit felony. FTA/poss drug paraphernalia. Hold/electronic monitor required.
Wednesday, April 1
Regina Welch, 47, of Owasso. Kidnapping.
Thursday, April 2
Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owasso. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF. Stolen property (KCSP) AFCF.
Matthew Stephen Ingram, 33, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR) under $1,000. Poss drug paraphernalia. Application to revoke.